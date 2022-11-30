HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 11/1/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

IS THE CALIFORNIA FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN COLLAPSING?

On October 24, 2022 the President of the California Federation of Republican Women recived a notice from nine rogues memb ers of the organization. She was informed shew was to hold a meeting on October 29 for the prupose of removing her from office. No reason was given, no illegalities were stated or implied. Leave or else.

Unbeknownst to most of the CFRW members, CRRW President Price was not allowed to have her name on the bank accounts, access to the ZOOM or Constant Contact accounts. The CFRW webmaster was informed that unless she gave the rogue nine the password to the website, she would be sued.

This with the backdrop of the major loss of members and clubs. One club, East Valley Republican women (in the Palm Springs area) left—and took 1400 members with them—more an 14% of all the CFRW membership. Over the past month I have to numerous clubs around the State that are preparing to leave the Federation.

Those involved in this rogue group include Past Presidents of the CFRW and others who prefer power to winning elections. This is not the first time this group tried to overthrow a CFRW President. They tried under Nam Yong—and she refused to be bullied—though at a CFRW meeting she was physical attacked-but too much of a lady to turn the person in to the police.

Over thre past weekend, Republican County chairs turned out the Chairman of the County Chairmans Association—a sychphant of CRP Chair Jessica Patterson and installed an activist, aggressive leader in his place. In this case, the leadership of the rogue group can also be traced back to Patterson.

ERemember Patterson does not run candidates for office (22% of the legislative races on Nov. 8 had no GOP’ers on the ballot) does not believe in voter registration. All of our statewide candidates received between 40-41% of the vote, except for Chan, who received 44%. No matter how much or how little our candidates spent—the votes came out the same.

As of this writing we have 16 Assembly members—we started with 19—though we do have one candidate a former chief of staff to NPP Chad Mayes is 12 votes ahead. We have 8 State Senators, had nine and it looks like we have 12 members of Congress, we started with 10—though Patterson is taking credit for the work of Kevin McCarthy, volunteers and the NRCC.

All of this goes to the goal of closing down the Republican Party in California. Now the California Federation of Republican Women are being attacked. Instead of trying to win elections and help candidates prior to the November 8 election, the Rogue Nine preferred campaigning to close down the CFRW.

The Rogue Nine need to read the CRP by-laws, Section 3.09: (B) All delegates or Committee-chartered organizations with any dispute or conflict

subject to this section must first exhaust their administrative remedies pursuant to

subsection 3.09(C) and if still unsatisfied, then subject such conflict or disputes to

binding arbitration pursuant to subsection 3.09(D). This section constitutes the sole

source of legal or equitable relief for all disputes subject to this section.

Literally if the sue they could be thrown out of the CRP. Of course this did not stop Jessica Patterson from protecting Mike Madrid, the Lincoln Project founder who used his title as a CRP delegate to denounce President Trump, campaign against him and seven GOP incumbent Senators. Her “investigation” lasted over none moths, till the term of office was over. So, if you are working to defeat our candidates, expect her to be protective. She even used the Board of Directors to smear our nominees.

Prediction: If this is not resolved in the next two weeks and the President of the CFRW is not allowed to be the real President, I expect at least half the clubs in the State will leave and either go independent or join another organization. In the past week I have spoken to numerous club leaders around the State and they are disgusted with the power play inside the organization. Did I mention that the Rogue Nine has a Southern California attorney? This is getting very ugly.

How corrupt are these folks? They submitted a list to the National Federation of Republican Women of new “officers”.—even though NO meeting or election was held—these nine just appointed people.

In February of 2019 Mike Osborn left as Chair of the County Chairman’s Association. Since then he has refused to turn over the password to the Associations web site. He is the Parliamentarian for CRP Chair Jessica Patterson. Another example of the attempt by Patterson to end GOP organizations and activism in California. Question of the day: Which major County Chair actually lives in Washington State? Apparently they commute to monthly meetings. After the County Chairs meeting on Saturday, the new Chair Michelle Guerra informed CRP Chair Jessica Patterson. In return she got an email from the CRP ED, Bryan Watkins, on behalf of Jessica, asking for lots of documents. Now, I have only been involved with the CRP since the early 1970’s—this is the FIRST time such a request was made. Wonder why? On Tuesday all the requested documents were sent—now just waiting for the acceptance of the legal meeting—or is Jessica Patterson going to be like Hillary Clinton, who to this day denies that Trump won in 2016. Will Patterson also be an election denier? I am told the LAGOP and attorney Chair Tim O’Reily have received an attorney letter that they are violating the State Election Code by not allowing ex officious that live outside the County, but represent districts that cover part of LA County, from their lawful right to vote in the County Committee. I have also heard that a complaint to the California Bar Association is being drafted, since he is an officer of the Court and should not be knowingly violating State laws.

