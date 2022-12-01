By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/2/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

IS THE CALIFORNIA FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN COLLAPSING? PART 2

More to the story of the collapse of the California Federation of Republican Women.

It appears that the Rogue Nine, I now have their names, called a Statewide Board of Directors/Club Presidents meeting via ZOOM on November 29. They actually had a quorum. BUT, one Board member was NOT invited: Janet Price, the State President. She was “removed” from office without charges being brought against her per the CFRW by-laws. Neither was she allowed to defend herself against unknown charges. That is not how the CFRW operates!!!

None of the Rogue Nine or others would go on the record as to why they removed her, why prior to that that refused to allow her to be a signer on the CFRW bank account, why they would not allow her to use the Constant Contact or the ZOOM account.

Now we find that the National Federation of Republican Women, without asking if the removal was proper, put on their website the new “president”. I have since spoken to the Presidents of different State RFW’s. They now feel the National organization will throw them under the bus—and with the Left of the Party trying to kill off conservatives in every office and organization, they feel threatened.

At this point three CFRW clubs are filling out the paperwork to disaffiliate with the State organization. At least seven others are going to be voting on disassociating with the CFRW. The Rogue Nine are meeting its perceived goal of closing down the CFRW.

I am being told that the Rogue Nine is using CFRW dues money—money meant to run the organization and help candidates, is instead being used to pay for an attorney. Further, I am told that they took $5,000–for a retainer. Is this true? The total cost to the CFRW could be $50-100,000–but in January many clubs will be paying their dues, so they should have enough for this effort. Anyone of the Nine can call me to discuss—and tell me this is not true—call me at 805-795-1271.

TALKING POINTS

The ROV of San Luis Obispo is very slow and tired. So he and his staff are taking a rest. The will continue the vote count, per Cal Coast, on December 7. One Supervisor race is within 37 votes. This is the same ROV that kicked out observers to the count of the provisional ballots. Illegal? So what—who needs a transparent vote count system? Now you know why people on the Left and Right have little trust in election returns. Oh, did I mention, just as the SLO ROV was finished counting he “found” about 300 more provisional ballots—guess he has to rest for a few days because of his energetic efforts to find more votes, somewhere. It is now possible that UC students who paid tuition, worked hard, passed their exams and tests will NOT get grades. Those who give the grades are on strike and refuse to help the students. No surprise, unions are not people oriented.

University of California Strike Continues for Third Week as Finals Near — Nearly 50,000 academic workers picketed 10 University of California campuses for a third week, generating uncertainty around final exams which are scheduled to begin next week, even as a quarter of the strikers reached a tentative deal this week. Douglas Belkin and Alicia A. Caldwell in the Wall Street Journal$ — 12/1/22

More evidence the Bay area and California is lawless. California is unsafe for woman, children and cars—if you own a grocery store or convenience store you know theft is a problem the cops will no longer investigate or stop.

The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse — An average of 1,600 times a month, thieves use handheld power saws to cut catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and trucks across California, including ones parked everywhere from private driveways to secured parking lots. Amy Graff in the San Francisco Chronicle — 12/1/22

Stanford may be the bigoted, hate filled University in America. It hates white people, Jews, women and now thery are being investigated for hating men! No surprise.

Stanford investigated for bias against men — The complaint, filed by Kursat Pekgoz, a men’s rights activist and CEO of a Turkish real estate company and James Moore, a Stanford alumnus and emeritus professor at USC, said the university offers several programs that cater to women, but no equivalents for men, according to Forbes. Danielle Echeverria in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 12/1/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to

keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my

mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the

“Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)