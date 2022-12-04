By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/5/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

IS THE CALIFORNIA FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN COLLAPSING? PART 3

More to the story of the collapse of the California Federation of Republican Women.

(Correction: In previous articles about the California Federation of Republican Women I noted that the Rogue Nine would not allow the duly elected President, Janet Price, from using the Constant Contact account. My mistake—the CFRW uses MailChimp and she was not allowed to use it.)

The biggest issue facing the CFRW now is the number of clubs filling out paperwork to disassociate with the CFRW, the clubs putting the issue on their next agenda—and since dues for the next year are to be paid in January, how many individual members will personally leave the organization.

The reason to leave is simple– This group is now saying there is a little place in our bylaws which gives them the right to have removed Janet but will not share that tidbit. From day one, imho, the secretiveness and lack of transparency has been deafening.

Literally, the membership is being kept in the dark as to the lack of legitimacy of the Rogue Nine efforts to close down the CFRW. This is an organization that spends a lot of time explaining and living by the by-laws—but when it comes to real issues, they are keeping it a secret.

To give you one example of the bylaws being violated: On October 29 the Rogue Nine held a meeting of the Board, to throw out the duly elected President. But, they did not invite Janet Price to participate. Nowhere in the bylaws of the CFRW does it permit the Board to hold secret meetings and throw out the President. Then on Nov. 29 the Rogue Nine held another “meeting” to elect a new “president”. But the bylaws say the Immediate Past President is a voting member of the Board—yet they did not invite Janet Price to that meeting either.

Would you belong to an organization that has secret meetings and secret bylaws? The worst part is that this rogue groups has frightened State RWF presidents in other States—since the national president appears to have accepted the rogue meetings as gospel. Hence other State Presidents, several of whom I have spoken with, are fearful the Lincoln Project/anti conservative Republican folks will go after them as well.

Now we will see if the California Republican Party, led by Jessica Patterson also accepts the rogue meetings and election. If so, no CRP chartered club in California is safe from being taken over and closed down.

TALKING POINTS

On December 10 the L.A. County GOP is holding it s organizational meeting. The new Chair, attorney Tim O’Reilly is telling folks he is not like the previous Chair, Richard Sherman—he will uphold the bylaws and the Election Code, get rid of Andy and his gang, once elected Chair.

Actually, if he was truly going to do this he would explain why he WROTE the bylaws that violated the election Code? Why he is telling ex officials that will not be seated on December 10 and allowed to vote—if he was honest about abiding by the Election Code. If he is serious about making the LAGOP an aggressive organization why is he whispering to folks he is going to make these changes—he should be putting it in writing so all can see.

How does he intend to respond to the complaint being filed to the State Bar Association for his refusal to obey State law—as an attorney he has to live by the rules.

As of this writing on 12/4/22 Suzette Valadares has lost by about 500 votes, Greg Wallis is up by 12 votes, Duarte is up by about 500 votes. There are more close races. One major reason we will lose seats or have close elections is that unlike the Democrats, the California Republican Party has not had a real voter registration program since March, 2013. This is not a murder—it is a suicide. Yes, the CRP does have a voter registration plan. Yes, they have allocated money to the plan—not enough to even buy a TESLA. But a plan on paper means nothing unless it is implemented—and we know that it is not being implemented. How do you kill off the CRP—by not registering voters, losing close elections and having to spend a lot more to win close elections. As best as could be told in the November election, out of a possible 132 candidates—only NINE received money from the Assembly or State Senate Caucuses or the Congressional delegation.

Top to bottom, Los Angeles is corrupt. Even the DWP is a spigot for crooks and crony capitalists and greedy unions.

Lopez: Column: At the DWP, the pay is good, the benefits are better and the deals keep getting sweeter — More than once over the years, when people have complained about how hard it is to survive in a low-wage economy with such crippling healthcare costs, I’ve recommended they apply for work at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Steve Lopez in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/4/22

San Fran has closed down Market Street to cars. Dozens of other streets have been closed to cars or are “slow streets”—so cars go so slow the drivers avoid them. This is a town that wanst to end cars in their city—it will also end their city. Now, the radical Scott Weiner, trying to prove he is the wackiest candidate to replace San Fran Nan when she resigns from Congress shortly, is asking for the ending fo a FREEWAY going into town. That of course will cause massive gridlock, fewer workers and customers able to get into town and tourists would be told they are not welcome. Actually, the disease called San Fran might be cured if the whole town collapsed. What do you think?

Sen. Scott Wiener’s dramatic idea for San Francisco: Tear down the Central Freeway — State Sen. Scott Wiener has a controversial idea to reconfigure San Francisco’s landscape: Tear down the freeway that snakes through SoMa and spills into Hayes Valley, pumping traffic from the Bay Bridge into the city’s downtown core. Yoohyun Jung in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 12/4/22

