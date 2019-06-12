By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 6/13/19

BIG STORY: Thought it could not get worse. Continue ignoring President Trump, continue telling our candidates to ignore President Trump and this is almost guaranteed. From Whats Matters, by Dan Morain, 6/11/19

“Democrats already hold 61 of 80 Assembly seats. If they run the table in 2020, they could gain seven more seats.

That’s the assessment of Darry Sragow, publisher of the California Target Book, which tracks legislative and Congressional races and convened a conference Monday in Sacramento on the 2020 campaign.

Democrats hold 29 of 40 Senate seats, and could pick up three more in 2020. The reason: Republican incumbents hold three seats that could swing to either party.

Sragow: “There is not much upside for the Republicans. I wouldn’t be buying Republican stock.”

One reason: Whites make up 42% of California’s population but 77% of Republican voters. So long as Republican appeal is limited primarily to older white voters, they will continue to lose in California.”

Think taxes are high now? Imagine how many will be forced out of the State with a $100 BILLION tax increase? — “MEGA MEASURE: $100 billion traffic-busting tax plan for the Bay Area taking shape,” by the Merc’s Erin Baldassari: “[A] nine-county-wide plan to raise $100 billion in taxes over several decades to redefine the region’s transportation network could be ready for public input in the next several months, transportation officials said.” Story. (from Politico) Great News—volunteers rock. This was a great event in “blue” country!

“The Dinesh D’Souza Brandon Straka event at Napa College on June 8th was a tremendous success. Over 500 people attended the event which was organized by five Republican County Parties (Lake, Yolo, Solano, Napa and Sonoma). The camaraderie was terrific and the information from our speakers was outstanding.

A major message: Republicans must stand together, unite and fight.”

Dozens of people and groups responded to my call in the California Political News and Views for TV Watch parties for the June 18 Orlando, Florida 5:00pm (PST) announcement ( on Fox News Channel) by President Trump for re-election.. Today the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, which proudly introduced a candidate for President ON THE GREEN PARTY TICKET as a GOP candidate against Cong. Maxine Waters—after raising over $200,000 and having three months later, had ZERO CASH ON HAND—announced their support of the watch parties I called for—the CRP saw my email to tens of thousands of activists, so they joined the call as well.

The good news is that you still have time to create a TV watch party. Please let me know the details, the name of the organizer, the location, city and county. Let’s show the No Trumpers and those who want to ignore the President that we are strongly supporting the Re-election effort.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)