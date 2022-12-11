By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/12/22

VERY BIG STORY!!!!

The Board of Directors held a meeting, open to all CRP delegates on Saturday. It deserves a nomination for a ZOOM Emmy!!

As we all know CRP Chair Jessica Patterson and National Committeeman Shawn steel are backing the re-election of Ronna McDaniel fro RNC Chair. Patterson is even whipping votes for McDaniel. But McDaniel better be very careful as to where their loyalties lies—with Ronna, the CRP or themselves.

CRP Treasurer made a motion to recommend Harmeet Dhillion as the candidate for the CRP, for RNC Chair. It was a voice vote.

One abstention Harmeet Dhillion

NO voted against the motion.

The rest of the attendees, including Patterson and Steel voted YES in favor of Dhillon.

It was a UNANIMOUS vote, except for Dhillon.

So, in California Steel and Patterson support Dhillion, nationally they support McDaniel. The question now is simple—when they vote at the RNC in January, do they represent Washington or do they represent California? Or do they represent themselves?

TALKING POINTS

The Los Angeles GOP is holding an organizing meeting Saturday.

Congratulations to the re-elected Chair, Andy Gharakani.

Yes, the name on the ballot is Tim O’Reily but the Chair is Andy G. He continues in the role he had under Richard Sherman. For instance:

LA County Republicans who wanted to attend the meeting, but not delegates were thrown out, personally by Andy. Disregarding State Election Codes, he would not allow Ex-Officios from other coutnies, who represent district inside L.A. County into the room to vote. Numerous people had been appointed by the local Assembly District Central Committees—he would not allow them in the room. Instead he participated in the appointment of people to local committees—some of whom no body knew and had never attended a meeting before or the people on the District Committees had never seen before in political campaigns or at local meetings. We still do not know how much the ED, Julie Haff is being paid—Andy and Time will not tell the members. Tim O’Reilly whispered in peoples ears that when he is elected Chair, he will get rid of Andy—now we see that is as honest as a Biden statement. In the old days some would say Andy has a Napoleonic Complex. This is 2022, he is more like Premier XI..and the rest of the LAGOP are merely his subjects. As part of the CRP Board meeting mentioned above, National Committeeman Shawn Steel made a very passionate statement about the November election. He blamed the loss on right wingers, extremists, Adam Laxalt, Hershel Walker and President Trump. No mention of Mitch McConnell throwing the GOP nominees under the bus in July by saying we had a terrible group of candidates, Nor, did he mention McConnell using millions in GOP donations to elect the NON Republican candidate for Senate in Alaska, Lisa Murkowski—or GOP Senate Leader Scott Wilk using GOP donations to elect a union backed Democrat for State Senate in a good Republican District. Wilk did succeed in electing a Democrat to the 4thSD. Wilk is termed out in 2024. There is already a candidate on the GOP side to run for the Wilk seat in 2024. It looks like Suzette Valadares Martinez, who just lost her Assembly seat by about 500 votes (due to lack of voter registration for the past nine years—and running for re-election on a Platform of “Women’s Reproductive Rights”—abortion. State Senators Scott Wilk and Brian Jones issued a joint press release asking that the Democrat elected to the Senate in the 16SD not be sworn in—due to rumors of hundreds of votes still to be counted, though the Democrat “won” by 20—in a GOP District (formerly held by Andreas Borgeous.) Have not seen or heard of CRP Chair agreeing with them.

But she is an election denier—no she still claims California elections are fair and honest, which is why her Elections Integrity Committee exists in name only, headed by GOP Secretary Randy Berholtz, Instead she is recognizing the Rogue Nine take over of the California Federation of Republican women—and congratulation Andy G for his re-election at the LAGOP and did not say it was wrong to violate State Election Codes and appoint people to the LAGOP after the local districts had appointed real activists.

It is clear that CRP Chair Patterson has no problem with law violations or the violation of bylaws when it comes to election of people for public or Party office.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)