HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/14/22

When a political organization holds a convention or election meeting; the first order of business is the Credentials report. This is the report that tells the group how many votes are possible in any race—and who they are. Sometimes, people challenge those listed as voting members. And some want people added.

In the case of the Los Angeles GOP, they no longer pretend to be a legitimate political organization. Instead they do not need a Credentials Committee per attorney Tim O’Reilly, the gavel holder for the group—he is NOT the real Chair. When asked at the LAGOP organizational meeting on Saturday for the quorum report he announced you have to ask Andy G—known as Premier XI in this group. When Andy was asked for the Credentials report, he said he did not know.

In fact, though mandated to appoint a Credentials Committee, the gavel hold attorney Tim O’Reilly never appointed such a Committee—instead he allowed Andy to be judge, jury and NO appeals or questions allowed.

Yet EVERY badge wearing delegate had to be approved by Andy. Without a vote of the body Andy threw our registered Republicans, several of whom were appointed as members by their Assembly district. Members appointed by local AD committees he did not like were not even allowed in the room. People wore badges allowed by and permitted onlyb Andy, but many in the room had never seen them before, like they came from Central Casting—never involved in a local AD, at the LAGOP or a Republican campaign. Of course they could not be challenged, since Andy would not allow the names to be given to anyone—only he had the names.

On other words, it was not a legitimate meeting or election. Both the Chair, Andy and the gavel hold Tim, still refuse to tell the members how much money they are paying the Executive Director, how much they still owe her.

This is a major part of the reason the LAGOP exists on paper but not in the political world. Real activists like to play by the rules. These folks sound more like the Democrats than Republicans—you expect manipulation and ignoring State election Codes and bylaws from Democrats—but here we have the LAGOP using Democrat rules to control and close down Republicans candidates and activism in the largest GOP by registration, County in the nation.

TALKING POINTS

Blackmail and extortion always work with government. Those in charge need union support and money to stay in office and advance in office. So, hold a strike and the politicians will give you anything to make you happy. This is just another example of the corruption of unions and the Democrat Party. It can easily be fixed—outlaw donations to candidates for office if theyhave any control over your wages or working conditions.

How ‘historic’ UC strikes could ignite a new labor movement in California — In the past year, efforts to unionize Amazon warehouses and Starbucks coffee shops have grabbed headlines and inspired similar efforts across the nation. But, it may be this academic strike that represents the largest shift, both in terms of union action and in the way people conceptualize the working class. Ryan Kost in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 12/13/22

This is why L.A. has a homeless problem—even with money and a location, 600 people are still on the streets.

A year after opening 600 rooms to L.A.’s unhoused, the Cecil Hotel is still mostly empty. Here’s why — But even with solid funding and the best of intentions, the Cecil project has struggled to overcome a system beset with a slow-moving bureaucracy and multiple failure points, and to offer housing that serves a population with myriad needs. Jaimie Ding in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/13/22

San Fran decides that firing white people as policy is not a good idea.

S.F. commission will no longer consider replacing longtime election director — The San Francisco Elections Commission has abandoned an unpopular plan to consider replacing the city’s longtime elections chief after the mayor and Board of Supervisors declined to fund the effort. J.D. Morris in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 12/13/22

4. Looks like California will continue to have only one active Senator for the next two years—this may be a good thing. Among those planning to run for the Feinstein seat in 2024 is the hoaxster Adam Schiff, the Communist Chinese like Congresswoman Katie Porter, the Bernie Sanders supports Congressman Ro Khanna and the bigot Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Feinstein says she won’t step down early from Senate — The latest comments from California’s senior senator echo what she has previously said on the topic. But coming with just two years left on her term, they may finally close the door on any lingering speculation that she would step down earlier and allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a temporary replacement. Nolan D. McCaskill in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/13/22

