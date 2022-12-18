By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 12/19/22

YET ANOTHER BIG STORY!!!! YOU JUST CAN’T MAKE THESE THINGS UP

In a press release dated December 16,2022 Matt Shupe wrote this: “Dhillon, on Newsmax Thursday night, said “We’ve got to get rid of the corrupt consultant and vendor classes that have prevented us from winning elections.”

He also said this, “Country Music Star John Rich told Tucker Carlson on Thursday, “These people are scoundrels, liars, this is a bait and switch. They are abusing their position with conservatives around this country. I don’t think we should call them RINOs. That’s defamatory to the noble rhinoceros… I would call them judas Republicans.”

Was he talking about the McDaniel expenditures—or when he says ‘bait and switch’ is Shupe talking about the hundreds of thousands raised by Jessica purported to help school board candidates—when not a dime went to them and they were endorsed on October 22—two weeks after the absentee ballots were sent out? Or the claim of a voter registration effort by the CRP, which does not exist, except on paper—is Shupe calling Patterson a liar?

Then he wrote this about McDaniel, “McDaniel’s primary challenger, Harmeet K. Dhillon, after her appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday Tweeted: Thank you @IngrahamAngle for having me tonight to discuss reporting by @jenvanlaar on how the RNC spends precious donor dollars. The issue is hundreds of millions blown on consultants who fail. No one cares about floral excess if you are winning elections. Time for change!”

Was he also referencing Patterson walking a few precincts when she refused to register voters, get candidates for all legislative seats and was openly anti-Trump? Is Shupe giving us mixed messages—is he wiring in support of Dhillon or opposition to Patterson? He can not say McDaniel needs to go, for the reasons HE states, if he does not alow want his good friend Jessica Patterson to go as well.

This is a bombshell article—has the Communist Chinese Party infiltrated the California Republican Party? This is from The Gateway Pundit. There is much more to this story—watch here for that information.

Good luck—the Democrats need San Bernardino in California—I support this effort, but doubt if it will happen.

‘California needs to do a better job’: San Bernardino County will study seceding after voters’ OK — There have been at least 220 attempts to break up California since the state was formed in 1850. None has succeeded. Still, a slight majority of San Bernardino County voters say the idea is worth exploring. Nathan Solis in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/18/22

How do you close down a town? San Fran is collapsing. Onereaosn is that it does not allow cars on its main street, Market and numerous other streets. Take the cars out of San Fran and you have a ghost town.

First came JFK Drive and the Great Highway. Now car-free advocates are eying this iconic S.F. boulevard — The latest proposal in the movement to reduce the number of cars on the streets of San Francisco aims to reimagine the Embarcadero. Joshua Sharpe, Mallory Moench in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 12/18/22

California government—Democrat policies cause homelessness.

Walters: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis — A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don’t. Dan Walters CalMatters — 12/18/22

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)