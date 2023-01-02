HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/3/23

YET ANOTHER BIG STORY!!!!

When it comes to money, things get confusing.

CBS News announced this, “National Republicans dive into Newsom recall with $250,000 investment”

Yet, the California Republican Party only gave $125,000 to the Recall effort, kept the rest for overhead and its Recall efforts. Now, National Committeeman Shawn Steel in a bunch of tweets between himself and Jennifer Van Laar of RedState, claims the amount was one million dollars. Now the question is, where did the other $750,000 come from—and where did it go?

This is like the hundreds of thousands raised by the CRP in the name of “Parent Revolt”. Yet no candidate for school board got a dime. And the CRP did not even endorse any school board candidates till October 22.

Harmeet Dhillon is making the case that we need change at the RNC..Spending money erratically, not winning elections, need to audit the use of the same consultants—year after year. She claims the RNC is an insiders club.

Every argument she is making about Ronna McDaniel and the RNC can be made of the California Republican Party and Jessica Patterson. Add to these facts that Patterson gets a quarter of a million dollars a year to lose elections, while the Chair of the California Democrat Party gets paid $127,500 a year and wins elections.

Where did the Parent Revolt money go? We need to ask the long time CRP Treasurer Greg Gandrud that question. Where did the RNC Recall money go? Did it go for overhead and salaries? We need to ask long time Treasurer Greg Gandrud where that money went and why wasn’t the full $250,000 given to the Recall Committee, as expected by the RNC?

This opens the door for every one hurt in a car accident to sue the auto manufacturer. If you can sue the gun maker if someone misuses a gun, then why not sue Ford if a drunk driver kills someone? Same principle.

Californians have a green light to sue the gun industry. How will that work? — One of the strangest pieces of legislation ever enacted in California took effect Jan. 1, giving state residents and visitors the same power to threaten the gun industry that Texans now wield over abortion providers. Even backers of the law say this isn’t an entirely good thing. Jon Healey in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/2/23

Proof California has become the murder capitol of the United States.

Demand has quadrupled at some California abortion clinics since Roe fell — One woman had never flown on a plane before and was petrified to make the journey from Texas to California. Another drove all night from El Paso to make her appointment because she couldn’t miss work. A third was so worried about getting in trouble that she asked the staff at Planned Parenthood if they could wipe her phone and destroy all evidence of her abortion. Marisa Kendall in the San Jose Mercury$ — 1/1/23

Do not expect relief from the lack of water in California—newsom is still trying to close down the State.

California’s snowpack near decade high. What’s it mean for the drought? — As the new year begins, California’s Sierra is closing in on the second-largest snowpack we’ve seen at this time of year in the last two decades, with more snow expected to pummel the mountain range in the coming days. Scooty Nickerson in the San Jose Mercury$ — 1/1/23

Even the White House says masks are worthless—but to the none Doctors running L.A. County Health, it still looks like a great way to control the population.

Workers in L.A. County should wear masks indoors to prevent COVID surge, officials say — Faced with the possibility of another COVID-19 surge stemming from parties and travel over the winter holiday season, Los Angeles County health officials are urging workers and students to wear masks in indoor public settings for at least 10 days once they return to work and school. Luke Money, Rong-gong Lin II in the Los Angeles Times$ — 12/31/22

