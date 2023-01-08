By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/9/23

YET ANOTHER BIG STORY!!!!

Last week the California Political News and Views reported about the Oakland NAACP suing to get an honest election for Mayor in that town. Previously we have reported about Election Integrity Project CA suing and winning in Federal court 13 counties, to get them to open their books and allow honest elections.

At the same time the Chair of the California Republican Party has been silent on these and other lawsuits. Patyerson who did not send out a press release congratulating the Supreme Court for its decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, a part of the CRP Platform, now is silent when others do the job the Republican party also refuses o do.

The CRP Board of Directors has an Election Integrity Committee, led by an attorney, Secretary Randy Bergholtz. Under his leadership only those on the Board know this Committee exists—and not a lawsuit in the 18 months he has lead the group—while the NAACP, Election Integrity and others have brought suit. It is as if the CRP does not care about fair and honest elections.

Patterson has stated in the media that California has “fair and honest elections> The NAACP does not believe that, Election Integrity Project CA does not believe that.

But apparently Bergholtz and Patterson do believe it—since they have done nothing to stop the abuse of the electoral process in California. When they call you for support, ask them why.

Like the movie “Groundhog Day” this is a recurring headline—the Dems believe making headliens is the euqalilenbt to making laws and solving problems. Just another feel good headline as Democrat policy makes matters worse. Just the closure of schools caused hundreds of thousands of students to fall into depression, drug use and even suicide. The headline is the Democrat version of take two aspirins and call me in the morning.

New California Senate health chair to prioritize mental health and homelessness — California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment. Rachel Bluth in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 1/8/23

Congrats to the San Bernardino Republican party. They join Los Angeles and Ventura County Central Committees in holding back financial information from its members. The common thread—the Chairs of the Committee are Jessica Patterson backers. Does your Committee also hold back financial information from its members, please let me know?

In L.A. the government pays upwards of a million dollars to build a single unit of affordable housing for the homeless. Now San Fran, where it costs north of $700,000 for the same housing, is looking to make it worse.

Tiny homes village for the homeless may go to S.F.’s Mission District — but at an ‘insane’ cost — A massive parking lot on a high-profile site in San Francisco’s Mission District could be transformed into a village of 70 tiny cabins for unhoused people later this year, after residents and businesses complained about a jump in unsheltered homeless people around the neighborhood. Trisha Thadani in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 1/8

Was this a joke by Newsom—blaming Republicans for all of our problems? Democrats hold all statewide offices, 75% of the Assembly and Senate—the GOP is never allowed to participate in negotiations over bills or the budget. Maybe his hair gel has friend his brain?

‘The battle lines are drawn:’ Newsom bashes Republicans in inaugural address — Launching into another four years as governor during a turbulent period in California’s history, Gov. Gavin Newsom used his inaugural address Friday to fire off a round of his characteristic scathing attacks against Republicans — proclaiming “the battle lines are drawn.” Marisa Kendall in the San Jose Mercury$ — 1/7/23

Monday night I am speaking to the Mountain View Republican Club in Upland.

On Wednesday night I am speaking to the Mount Diablo Republican Club in Alamo—Contra Costa County. Then on Saturday will be speaking in Chin Hills at 10:00am to the Tea Party. These meetings are open to all.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)