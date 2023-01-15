By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/16/23

THIS IS A REALLY BIG STORY!!!!

You can’t make these things up. For years we have said that Congressman Kevin McCarthy wanted to have control of the California Republican Party. Now we can prove that he has financed his control of the Party. Thousands of people donated to his McCarthy for Congress Committee for the purpose of getting him re-elected and to elect other Republicans to office.

Yet, according to the Federal Election Commission mandated financial report on June, 21, 2021 and on February 22, 2022, McCarthy for Congress Committee sent checks for $50,000, a total of $100,000, for the

JESSICA PATTERSON FOR CRP CHAIR COMMITTEE. Remember she already receives a salary of a quarter of a million dollars a year—while losing Assembly and State Senate seats, does not register voters or recruit candidates to run for office.

This is not grassroot support. What do you think? Is it appropriate for a CRP officer candidate being financed with money meant to elect Republicans to Congress?

This came as a shocker to me. The other day I was on the phone, as has been other conservative leaders with a confidant of CRP Chair Jessica Patterson. This person is one of those that collects proxies for her, fights against changing the proxies, allowing proxies, not people control the Party. When speaking with this person, they always start with “you know I am a conservative.”. Well policy wise, this person is a conservative. POLITICALLY, this person has been a defender of the moderates, Munger and Jessica.

So, I was surprised to learn this person is going to run against Patterson for CRP Chair—one of her closest allies!! Importantly, this person talked about the mess and divide of the California Republican Party, how we need to unify it and work for all candidates.

We will see if this person is serious—or was this just a game?

It looks like even her allies understand the disaster the CRP has turned into.

The Democrats are going to spend tens of millions of dollars on the Senate primary in 2024 in California. This is good for the GOP. They will also make charges that some are not Marxist enough—this should help our candidates for Congress, showing how radical the Democrats have become.

Garofoli: Barbara Lee has far less money than other California Senate candidates. Here’s why you shouldn’t count her out — No, you weren’t going nuts. It was weird — in real-world terms — for Orange County Rep. Katie Porter to launch her U.S. Senate campaign 21 months before Election Day 2024, and just days after she was sworn in for her third term in the House. But it wasn’t weird in the political world. Joe Garofoli in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 1/15/23

Parents and children raw fleeing the failed, bigoted, sexual grooming LAUSD. Here is one place they are going. Glad to see parents taking their kids from a vile, immoral government school to one that is based on education and morality.

L.A. Catholic schools are growing after years of decline. But is it enough? — But more than a year into the pandemic that upended education, Celistan, who was raised Baptist and considers herself non-religious, turned in a direction she hadn’t expected. Andrew J. Campa in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/15/23

4. Government transportation in action. When you take an Amtrak train, you might instead be put on a bus. Your tax dollars in action.

Amtrak riders use ‘bus bridge’ between Oceanside and Irvine — The “bus bridge” between Oceanside and Irvine has been going for more than three months now, but Amtrak riders seem to be taking it in stride. It’s the only way for train passengers between San Diego and Orange counties to get around the landslide stabilization project in San Clemente, which is likely to continue another month or longer. Phil Diehl in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/15/23

