By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 1/31/23

California Federation of Republican Women Torn Apart by Rogue Nine

This comes from a letter sent to the members of the Capistrano Valley Federal of Republican Women”

“Our Capistrano Valley Republican Women Federation (CVRWF) Executive Board held an emergency meeting this week to go over all the information we gathered. Our executive board unanimously voted that we will be supporting and recognizing 2021 Biannual Convention duly elected President Janet Price going forward.

Our per capita and dues will be sent directly to National Republican Women Federated (NRWF).

We will continue as a club moving forward, with our mission intact. We remain loyal to the Federation.”

That means they are NOT paying dues to the CFRW. As I call around the State, I have found other clubs that are doing the same. They want to SAVE the CFRW, but refuse to participate in its destruction.

The goal of the Rogue Nine was NEVER to take over the CFRW. The goal is to destroy it. By creating confusion and chaos—they are winning. I also know of several clubs that are quitting the CFRW, period. They are going independent. So, the Rogue Nine could win by forcing clubs not to pay dues to the CFRW and other clubs to just leave. They must be happy—as are those who do not want the grassroots and the activists to have a place at the table.

The good news is that these folks are not going away—they are staying with conservative and Republican operations. They are no longer taking as gospel and mandate the orders of CRP Chair Jessica Patterson, the Rogue Nine. Instead they will be working for solid candidates the people in the community want—just the “leadership” in Sacramento which has destroyed what is left of the GOP in California.

Former GOP Assemblyman Steven Choi, lost in November, 2022, announced he is running for the Satte Senate in district 37—that is the Dsave Min seat, but Min is running to replace Katie Porter. So, Choi will be running against Dem State Senator Josh Newman. Yes, the Senate District is moire Republican than the district he lost in—BUT. The Democrats have already begun their voter registration drive—to help Newman and to help the Democrat nominee against Scott Baugh—running to replace Porter. The GOP? Like alway6s, talking about voter registration—not doing it. The CRP under Jessica Patterson has a written plan—but in four years refuses to implement it. Nice plan. Nice paper—why the Dems continue to whittle us down to nothing in Sacramento.

“SD 37 includes the cities of Irvine, Costa Mesa, Orange, Lake Forest, Laguna Niguel, Tustin, Anaheim, Fullerton, Aliso Viejo, Placentia, Laguna Woods, Villa Park, Yoba Linda and other unincorporated areas. Dr. Choi’s old Assembly District 68 overlaps 50% of the new Senate District which helps him with the high name recognition advantage.

Additionally, SD 37 is much more favorable with the voter registration than the previous Assembly District 73 that he had to face in 2022. At the time of his Announcement, he already secured more than a dozen endorsements from the local elected officials as well as the community leaders and plans to expand it extensively.”

Great idea! Owning a gun makes all of us safer—not just Asians. While the article is a put down to self defense, it has backfired. Now Asians will do what others have done—get a gun, since it is obvious law enforcement is unable to protect them.

First hate crimes, now mass shootings. For some Asian Americans, feeling safe means owning a gun — Research shows that Asian Americans, who have some of the lowest gun ownership rates in the country, have been buying more firearms in the last few years. Jeong Park, Hailey Branson-Potts, Anh Do in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/30/23

The economic illiterates that run the LA Times, and those that write for it, continue to expose themselves. When a company has too many employees, when a company is losing market share and money, when a company sees that a recession is coming, they lower the number of employee’s. This is not about unions demanding bribes from workers—it is about workers having jobs in firms that are declining. Want to read a union mouthpiece, read the L.A. Times.

Merchant: The real aim of big tech’s layoffs: bringing workers to heel — In Silicon Valley, the new year began as the last one ended — with tens of thousands of tech workers losing their jobs. Brian Merchant in the Los Angeles Times$ — 1/30/23

Living in cop free Oakland is dangerous. If I owned an insurance company, I would refuse to give a policy to any person, car or property in this lawless city—to protect myself. It may be safer to live in the Ukraine than it is in Oakland.

On one Oakland block, a bullet hole in every building — Some of the holes left behind are older, silent reminders of past violence. Other tiny craters are from a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day. Then there are those created by the dozens of rifle and low-caliber bullets fired last week during a music video production that had drawn as many as 50 people to a Valero gas station. Katie Lauer in the San Jose Mercury$ — 1/30/23 (Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column i