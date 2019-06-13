HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 6/14/19

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

BIG STORY: There is a special election in Fresno to replace conservative councilmember Steve Brandau—he is now a County Supervisor. This is a Republican District. Brandau was a leader in the Tea Party. Yet, this city council race is an example of the problems facing the Republican Party in California.

Mike Karbassi. Is the leading candidate. He has the endorsement of most major Republicans, elected officials, GOP leaders. HE IS A DEMOCRAT AND HAS BEEN FOR TEN YEARS. He has convinced some of them that if elected he “will consider” reregistering Republican” Not that he will reregister, just consider it. Anyone want to take a bet.

The GOP in this race, in a Republican district has given up. This is one reason good quality GOP candidates do not run—they are not sure Republican leaders will support them.

In SD 15 “leaders” are working hard to get Republicans NOT to run for this seat—they prefer San Jose city councilman Johhny Khamis, who left the GOP last year DENOUNCING President Trump. What are they thinking?

But the Fresno race is a canary in the tunnel—if the Party gangs up against Republicans running for office by supporting Democrats, then where is the Party for the future. Can it be trusted? This is one reason so many conservatives no longer register Republican—they do not see the GOOP and its leaders as willing to fight for our values and principles. This takes leadership from the top.

Where is the Republican Party? President Trump is under direct attack—could be forced off the California ballot—and silence from those in “leadership”. This is NOT just about President Trump, it is about the abuse of power by the politically corrupt to create unconstitutional grounds for keeping a Republican from the ballot? We have just a few days to be heard—use social media, call your member of the Assembly—speak up. This is a Constitutional issue. It is a an issue Democrats want to use, since they can not impeach. No impeachment? No Problem—just keep him off the ballot—isn’t that how dictators stay in office or take over government?

The hearing for the bill SB 27 that would remove Trump from the CA primary ballot is Wednesday, June 19th at the State Capitol, Sacramento in the Assembly Elections and Redistricting Committee. CALL (916) 319-2024 THE DEM CHAIR OF THE COMMITTEE Assemblyman Marc Berman & TELL HIM TO VOTE NO IN COMMITTEE on SB 27 (916) 319-2024

Another Democrat member of Congress, Norma Torres of California has suffere a severe emotional/mental breakdown—on the floor of Congress. The following statement was first made by her in a congressional debate.

“ QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor to talk about a woman’s right to choose.” — CA Rep. Norma Torres Wednesday speaking about reproductive rights on the House floor. Watch the video via POLITICO.” From Politico. Maybe she should sponsor an after hour ORGY for these Congress members, to get them to approve of the killing of babies?

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — HOWZE BUCKS: Republican House hopeful Ted Howze is pouring another $300,000 of his own money into his bid to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. Josh Harder , the Howze team tells POLITICO, bringing his total to $600,000 so far. The Central Valley race should be a high-dollar affair given Harder’s demonstrated ability to post big fundraising hauls.

Republican House hopeful is pouring another $300,000 of his own money into his bid to unseat first-term Democratic Rep. , the Howze team tells POLITICO, bringing his total to $600,000 so far. The Central Valley race should be a high-dollar affair given Harder’s demonstrated ability to post big fundraising hauls. Is this a phony Tweet from AOC. “I am so anti-capitalism that I will not use capital letters in my Tweets any more.” Sounds like her, doesn’t it—True or Fake News—sounds like her! (from a friend)

This is how you destroy a community—have the U.S. government flood a small town with illegal aliens.

Border Patrol agents have been dropping off immigrants, mostly Central American, in remote small towns in California to be cared for by nonprofits and local officials. Since March, about 2,600 migrants have arrived in Blythe, a city of about 20,000 near the southeastern border with Arizona. “I don’t know how we can keep this up,” a county supervisor said. L.A. Times