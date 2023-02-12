By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/13/23

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY RUN LIKE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE—VIA MISREPRESENTATION

We all know that Biden lies—about inflation, the economy, his ownership by the Communist Chinese Party, about national security, drugs, open borders and more. It looks like the California Republican Party is looking to the White House for guidance on how to destroy the GOP like Biden is destroying our nation—through misrepresentation. Here are just a few examples—there are not enough electrons to go through the whole list.

For instance, if you receive a copy of the CRP delegate list for the new term, you will note that several people were appointed as delegates by David Chan. Who is Chan? He is the new Chair of the Alameda County Republican Party. But he DID NOT make those appointments—just ask him. Or ask Jessica Patterson for a copy of any document signed by David Chan appointing these people—it does not exist. A previous Chair made the appointments, though he was not allowed to. Give Alameda County and Chair David Chan their delegates back. Allow the by-laws to be followed.

This is from a February 10 CRP Media Advisory:

“ CAGOP Delegates will gather for the first time following the 2022 midterm elections when Republicans picked up a House seat to help take back the GOP House majority and flipped two Assembly seats.”

Yes, we flipped two Assembly seats—BUT LOST THREE—down to 18 in the Assembly. Does not mention we LOST a State Senate seat. As for the Congressional seat—that was the work of the National Republican Congressional Committee and its money—NOT the CRP. Yup another Biden like misrepresentation. Biden says our open borders help our security. Patterson says losing elections is like winning them.

Finally, on February 9 they sent out the CAGOP Department Download. Here is part of it:

“Election Integrity National Investment:

In 2021-2022 election cycle, the Republican National Committee (RNC) invested in an Election Integrity Director for the first in California history. With the help of the Director, we…

That is great that the Republican National Committee invested in California for Election Integrity for the first time. But, what was the CRP investment—did they match the funds, did they create their own efforts? Or did they just do as they were told by the RNC? The easiest way to answer that is to look to the committee. This committee does not have regular meetings—in fact it met just a few times. Importantly they never made a single recommendation to sue to stop dead people and folks that live outside the State to stop getting absentee ballots.

Just because a Committee exists does not mean it does anything. The CRP is acting like Joe Biden—he appoints Kamala Harris to be the Border Czar—but she does nothing—but he can say they have Harris in charge. Jessica Patterson has taken the Biden model, created a Committee that has done as much for election integrity in California s Biden has done to secure the border.

Now you know why I compare the Patterson CRP to the Biden White House—policy is run by misrepresentation. The people of Shasta County, without the help of the CRP or its Election Integrity Committee got rid of the Dominion machines.

Union strike might help the education of kids in Los Angeles. By closing the schools, the students will not be inflicted with bigotry, bullying and hatred. Sexual grooming will be stopped—and they will no longer be given Third World education. Maybe a strike is good for the kids?

LAUSD bus drivers, food workers, teacher aides give union OK to call strike if talks fail — Members of the union that represents most nonteaching employees in Los Angeles schools — cafeteria workers, custodians and teacher assistants — have overwhelmingly voted to allow their leaders to call a strike if negotiations don’t lead to an agreement. Howard Blume in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/12/23

2. More dumb and expensive ideas from Sacramento—and they are surprised the cars are missing and the project failed. No wonder we turned a $100 billion surplus into a $24 billion deficit.

California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight? — In a small San Joaquin Valley neighborhood surrounded by miles of nut and citrus groves, six electric vehicle charging stations sit abandoned. Their parking spots are empty, their screens shattered. Ari Plachta, Laura S. Diaz in the Sacramento Bee$ — 2/11/23

3. Why are they surprised. San Fran is depopulating. The rich and middle class are moving out, quickly. The poor and the illegal aliens are left behind. Of course the price and value of housing will decline.

More San Francisco homes selling below asking price. Could that trend come to L.A.? — Data reveal that if not a buyer’s market, then the Bay Area is a more buyer-friendly market. Homes are relatively cheaper — a pattern that may manifest in Los Angeles. Christian Martinez in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/11/23

4. How dumb is Sacramento? At a time that housing and apartments are going vacant due to the depopulation of San Fran, the deficit ridden State is giving the town money to build MORE housing. Dumb

California gives S.F. $36 million for a contentious affordable housing project on the city’s west side — A long-discussed affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Sunset District has received funding from the state. But neighbors say the site of the project needs to be tested for toxins. J.K. Dineen in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 2/11/23

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)