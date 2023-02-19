HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/20/23

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY RUN LIKE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE—VIA MISREPRESENTATION—PART 2

We all know that Biden lies—about inflation, the economy, his ownership by the Communist Chinese Party, about national security, drugs, open borders and more. In the State of the Union Address, Biden said he had cut the deficit by $1.7 trillion and that his economic policies will cut the deficit by another $2 trillion. Yet The Hill reports, “US yearly deficits projected to average $2 trillion over next decade: report” In 2023 it will go up by $1.4 trillion. Over the next ten years it will be up by over $20 trillion.

Like the Biden White House Chair Jessica Patterson throw big nubers around, in hopes you do not see the bottom line. On February 17 she sent out the CAGOP download. In it she bragged about the massive help she gave to candidates.

“Hosted 27 candidate trainings, a 170% increase from 2020.

Trained over 1,500 unique candidates or perspective candidates, a 5900% increase from 2020.

Held over 150 one-on-one meetings with candidates.

Buit in reality—with over 152 candidates for legislative ans Statewide offices and hundreds of candidates for School Board she claimed she was helping, how many got anything more than hand holding and NO financial assistance? In her own words: “Of the 16 Republican candidates who achieved a tier for hitting our program’s aggressive goals and benchmarks, over 68% were elected to office.

That means of the hundreds of people she claimed to help—only those SHE approved for help, 16 got the real assistance. Out of that only 11 won. In the past two years the CRP spent more than $10 million—and only 11 people won office—and those are folks she selected. As you remember, she was on a jihad and unendorsed five GOP nominees this past summer. Like she did two years ago.

Where did the money go? To salaries, overhead and consultants she chose. The losers? The Republican Party of California and the people of California for not having a politically active GOP.

The winners? Newsom and the Democrats. Like Biden, she hopes no one sees all the numbers and connects the dots.

There are some folks trying to collect money to help College Republicans attend and participate in the upcoming CRP convention. Once given, you do not know if the money is going to help the college Republicans—or like many of the other “fund raisers” actually going to pay for bloated salaries and overhead—with NO money going to the effort advertised. Like the CRP money raised to help school board candidates, when no money or material help was given them. Here is how you can give directly to the college Republicans to bring them to the CRP convention.

CRvideoMPRWF (1).mp4 Attached is a video of David Chan, who is Chairman of Alameda County and Chairman of California Federation of College Republicans. He is asking for our help as the CAGOP convention is coming up next month and with College Republican groups beginning to fully unite, they have several new young conservative republicans across the state who want to attend the convention. Please donate help if you can, $25, $50 or any amount. Your donation will help cover transportation, housing, or registration. You can donate below at either link for the California College Republicans & California Federation College Republicans. https://secure.winred.com/ college-republicans-united-of- california/donate https://secure.anedot.com/ california-federation-of- college-republicans/donate It’s important that we integrate our future leaders into our party and help pave a pathway for them. David thanks you for your continuous help and support for our future generations!

2. Planned Parenthood, with the help of the Hollywood Slicky and the Democrats have made California safe for killing babies while protecting illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. Abortion tourism—the killing of babies, is flourishing.

Garofoli: Abortion navigators get patients to California from out of state, including some who’ve never left home — There are now two dozen staffers doing some form of patient navigation across California’s seven Planned Parenthood affiliates. Joe Garofoli in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 2/19/23

3. L.A. Times is deeply concerned that American might get jobs in the tech industry. The Times is a supporter of foreigners, not Americans holding jobs in California.

‘A race against time’: U.S. tech layoffs put foreign workers on ticking clock — Tech layoffs mean some foreign workers have just 60 days to find a new employer or pack their belongings and leave the country. Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu, Cindy Carcamo in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/19/23

4. Once again, the L.A. Times is worried that not enough people are dying of drugs. That want to make sure as many druggies die as possible. A sick newspaper.

Amid an overdose crisis, a California grant that helped syringe programs is drying up — The California Harm Reduction Initiative, which helped dozens of syringe programs hire staff and pay for operational expenses, dries up later this year. Emily Alpert Reyes in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/19/23 (Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named