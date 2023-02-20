By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/21/23

Pretend Conservative Running for California Republican Party Chair—Rob Bernowsky

For years Rob Bernowsky rounded up votes and demanded folks vote AGAINST any CRP By-Law change to the proxy rules. He was a foot soldier and leader of the effort to have proxies, not live delegates at conventions control the Party. Thanks to him, we have lost members of the Legislature, not won a statewide race since 1998 (Arnold was NOT a Republican). Proxies keep the consultants and establishment is power—along with the Democrats.

Before the deadline for by-law changes, he told me he opposed proxies. I challenged him to either co-sponsor the Tom Hudson proxy change by-laws or submit one of his own. He did neither. He is a pretend opponent of proxies. He, like Biden in the State of the Union address, is trying to sound like a Republican, a conservative. His LACK of actions speak so loud that no matter how many electrons he now uses to” oppose” proxies, his pretending comes through. All talk, no action.

Last year when we had a conservative running for Secretary of State, at the last minute he “decided” to run. Since he could not get the signatures, CRP staff got them for him—when they were supposed to be neutral. As proof he was a pretend, he never campaigned and after the Primary raised ZERO dollars. His only goal was to not allow a conservative to be the GOP nominee for Secretary of State.

When we fought to keep the pro-life plank in the Platform—and Jessica Patterson was fighting to get it out, he did nothing to help keep it in.

Believe the actions of Bernowsky against the conservatives and the Republicans. He is trying to be a conservative after years of opposing our desire to win elections. He is a wolf in sheep clothing.

Get real—the Democrats choice is between the Mensheviks and the Bolsheviks. Oh, on TV this morning it was rumored that Arndell Schwarzenegger was thinking for running for Senate—but as a Republican, Democrat or Independent. My guess is as an Independent—remember he supported Hillary and Biden. This would help him further destroy what is left of the Republican Party in California.

These Democrats hoping to replace Feinstein largely agree on policy. So how do they differ? — Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee largely agree on issues. So how do they get voters to back their bids for retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat? Seema Mehta in the Los Angeles Times$ —

This is how incompetent the Democrats running Sacramento are—even the Hollywood Slicky “forgot”.

State agency forfeited cleanup funds for lead-contaminated parkways in Los Angeles County — As congressional representatives urge federal officials to assist California’s struggling, $750-million effort to remove brain-damaging lead from neighborhoods surrounding the shuttered Exide battery recycling plant, The Times has learned that the agency in charge of the project has forfeited millions of dollars earmarked for the cleanup of heavily contaminated parkways. Tony Briscoe, Jessica Garrison in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/20/23

The killing of California agriculture is continuing—instead of building water storage facilities, News is demolishing FOUR of them..and allowing water to flow into the ocean. No water means no farms and high food prices.

Skelton: Shrinking water supply will mean more fallow fields in the San Joaquin Valley — Downpours or drought, California’s farm belt will need to tighten up in the next two decades and grow fewer crops. There simply won’t be enough water to sustain present irrigation in the San Joaquin Valley. George Skelton in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/20/23

Victims and their families no longer care if criminals, including murderers, are punished. Watch as crime rises without punishment.

In two high-profile cases, victims’ families don’t want to press charges. Does it matter? — The family of a slain Oakland bakery owner says she would have opposed prosecution of her killers – but prosecutors have no legal duty to go along, though they sometimes heed the wishes of victims and their survivors. Bob Egelko in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 2/20/23

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)