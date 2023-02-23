By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/24/23

California Republican Party Chair Jessica Patterson ignores Grassroots and Honest Elections

Recently, Jessica Patterson attended a donor’s event in the Palm Springs area. This is the area where the largest GOP club in the State, maybe nations is located. A former CFRW chapter with 1400 members, left the Federation and just hit 2,000 members. This was an important element of getting Greg Wallis elected to the Assembly by just a just dozen votes. This club has its own 7,000 feet headquarters and helps candidates. Yet, this important club was not part of the Patterson visit to the desert. She did run into a couple members of the club—but never, called, met with or spoke to the President of the club; Patterson ignored this gigantic club that wins elections for Republicans.

Then you have the Sheriff of San Joaquin County discovering voter fraud in the County. As part of his investigation he found the voting rolls were corrupted, with lots of people voting who were born in 1850 (not a typo), duplicative names, and almost 100% of those over 90, voting!! That is because of the Democrats going into assisted living and senior homes and getting those with caretakers, unable to tell you what day it is, to sign a ballot. This does not count the dead and those living in other States getting absentee ballots.

What has Jessica Patterson said about this? Nothing.

What has the CRP Board Committee on election Integrity, chaired by Randy Berholtz said, nothing.

What has the Chair of the San Joaquin Republican Party said, Dwight Williams—also an interim chair of the County Chairs Association said and done? Nothing.

While the grassroots have made it an issue, GOP leaders are acting like Democrats, “nothing to see here—all is fair and honest”.

The November 2024 election will see a heavy Democrat turnout. With the Presidential and Senate race on the ballot, the GOP, fewer Republican incumbents to run against—meaning more money to flip GOP districts, keeping the Wilk seat, Wallis in the Assembly will be very difficult. It will take a united Party—and with the Chair ignoring the largest grassroots club in the State, this will be a high hill to climb.

Suzette Valladares, the former Assemblywoman has announced she will run for the Scott Wilk State Senate seat in 2024. She lost her re-election in 2022 by proclaiming she was the only pro-choice Republican in the legislature (this was one of three GOP that flipped to the Democrats in 2022). This, after she ran in 2020 as a pro-life Republican. Thanks to continued Democrat voter registration efforts and the lack of GOP efforts, this is a likely Democrat flip. It could be held by the GOP if the Party does a full scale registration drive. That would also help the re-elect of Congressman Mike Garcia. By closing prisons, the Hollywood Slicky is making it easier and quicker for career criminals to get back on the street. Between the Soros owned DA’s refusing to prosecute criminates and Newsom releasing them from prison, you need to be a strong supporter of the Second Amendment to survive in California.

Gavin Newsom moved to close 4 California prisons. How many more can he shut? — California spends more than $15 billion a year on its prison system. Now, with the number of people behind bars plummeting, the Newsom administration is moving to shut down more institutions. Nigel Duara CalMatters — 2/23/23

No need to go to medical schools—community college is good enough to kill babies in California. I guess that Newsom believes thousands of pregnant women are going to come to California to kill their babies—and maybe visit Disneyland as a reward for the killing—that our doctors will be overwhelmed.

New CA bill would allow physician assistants to perform abortions — As last year’s wave of laws protecting abortion in California go into effect, nurse practitioners and other advanced practice clinicians are at the frontline of the access issue. Claire McCarville Capitol Weekly — 2/23/23

More Biden/Fauci misrepresentations. Yes, 100,000 people died—but did they die DUE to COVID or did they die with COVID, but of other maladies?

COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 in California: ‘Nobody … anticipated this toll’ — Even in a time of plentiful vaccines and therapeutics, California is still tallying more than 20 COVID-19 deaths every day, on average. Luke Money in the Los Angeles Times$ — 2/23/23

