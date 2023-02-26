By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 2/27/23

“1984” had Big Brother…The CAGOP has Big Sister

In the book “1984” came this famous slogan, “ War is peace / freedom is slavery [and] ignorance is strength.”

She must think we are ignorant or unable to read the real numbers. From the Secretary of State web site, the section on Historical registration trends come the facts:

On Nov. 6, 2018 the voter registration looked like this

Democrats 8,557,427

Republicans 4,735,054

Difference: 3,522,373 more registered Democrats

In the four years as CRP Chair here are the numbers,

November 8, 2022

Democrats 10,283,258

Republicans 5,232,094

A difference of 1,528,791 MORE Democrat

Now instead of the Democrats having a 3,522,373 registration margin over the Democrats, their margin has grown

To 5,051,164

She is claiming to have registered 522,000 Republicans in the past four years—without a voter registration effort. She thinks you are too ignorant to know the “added” Republicans are due to the DMV—not the CRP.

“1984” says “ignorance is strength”. Patterson is saying “defeat is victory” while taking home a quarter of a million dollars each year.

So the question is, are we better off today, with fewer Assembly members, fewer State Senate members, with four less members of Congress than we had in 2016? This after spending tens of millions of dollars

BIG SISTER PATTERSON is making sure you believe “ignorance is strength”. When you see her at the convention, if you are allowed to get close enough to her, ask her why she is lying about voter registration?

Suzette Valladares, the former Assemblywoman has announced she will run for the Scott Wilk State Senate seat in 2024. She now has an opponent, Lucie Volosky, who ran against her in the November 2020 General Election. With only one Democrat in the race, it looks like it will be tough for the only “pro-choice” Republican in the Assembly to save this GOP seat. Sandy Rains is the Mayor of Laguna Niguel, appointed by the City Council. On March 7th the agenda will have an item to REMOVE her as Mayor. Why? Because she has been trying to get the well-respected City Manager fired. This is in addition to the charges that she made against a candidate running for city council for “nepotism” forcing the city of Laguna Niguel to have the city attorney study the issue and make a report. As expected there was NO nepotism, however it cost the city thousands of dollars! Thanks to her efforts to destroy the candidate, the candidate WON. Why is this important? Sandy Rains is one of the Rogue Nine that have torn up the California Federation of Republican Women. She is a leader of the group that is attempting to depose the legitimately elected President of the CFRW, making wild claims about the President, the bylaws and the running of the organization. —just like she is trying to do to the city of Laguna Niguel and the City Council. At a recent Council meeting the councilmembers let it be clear, Sandy Rains needs to go.

We will watch the March 7 council meeting. Then watch the May hearing on the CFRW explosion.

You can skip through the beginning of the meeting and fast forward to:

2:55:29/3:16:40 You can find the timer at the bottom of the screen.

Please listen to the Council Members Kelly Jennings and then listen to Stephanie Oddo and lastly Ray Gennawey. This will give you a first hand view of Sandy Rains—from her fellow council members.

