HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/1/23

Mary Erwin Continues California Federation of Republican Women Bloodbath

The National Federation of Republican Women are already counting on losing 4-5,000 California members dues to the chaos created by the Rogue Nine.

That is just the start. Yesterday the first eight people to be thrown out of the CFRW were notified by email. Here is a copy of the letter:

“Dear XXXXXXX,

This letter is to inform you that the Executive Committee of the California Federation of Republican Women is refusing your membership for failure to uphold the CFRW Bylaws and for working against the goals of CFRW and NFRW. CFRW, as a private organization, is not required to accept your membership. Your responsibilities with your local club, or any duties that have to do with CFRW, are immediately concluded as of today.

Thank you for your volunteer service to CFRW.

Mary Ervin

CFRW President”

Not mentioned is that Article 2 of the CFRW by-laws say a member can be removed only after a hearing. I have since found out that several long time leaders and members of the CFRW had their dues declined—without notice or explanation. AND IN NO CASE WAS A HEARING HELD.

It looks like the organization, after the bloodbath, will be 4-5,000. If this is how they treat volunteers and leaders, why would any thoughtful woman want to get involved?

The next step is to decline dues and memberships to all the members of CFRW clubs that do not support the Rogue Nine. They would de-charter the clubs, but that takes an NFRW act.

It looks like the CFRW is going to go the way of UROC.

On Monday morning, posted at 3:00am, I ran the story about Laguna Niguel Mayor Sandy Rains, possibly being ousted as Mayor due to her bullying of the City manager and relationship with city department heads. Sandy is one of the Rogue Nine.

By the middle of the morning I received a press release from the City of Laguna Niguel announcing that Mayor Sandy Rains resigned, effective immediately. Looks like folks are reading the California Political News and Views.

2. .The LAGOP just held another meeting. The good news is that there was a Treasurers report. The bad news is that there were lots of errors in it, noticed by the members present. I got three calls from people about the continuation of a lack of accurate and complete financial information. I am sure they will correct those errors the next time.

3. The Republican Conservative Coalition has joined with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in opposition to proxies! Now the question is, is Jessica Patterson going to join with Speaker McCarthy and Republicans to oppose proxies—to support the by-law amendments to put some controls on this abusive practice?

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)