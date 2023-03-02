By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/3/23

CHAOS IN SAN FRAN GOP

Two nights ago, the Committee members gave Chair John Dennis a “Performance Review”. From that review. This was distributed to all in attendance, members and guests:

“Delinquencies

1. Failed to produce biannual report for entire tenure (ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 6(b) Chair “On a bi-annual basis shall submit a written report….)

2. Failed to instantiate a Budget Committee or to submit on-time budgets to the Committee (ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 17(b) Budget Committee) Breaches 1. Authorized expenditures without budget or committee approval, including legal fees with which he had a personal financial interest (ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 6: The Chair; Section 7: The Treasurer; Section 9: Vice Chairs; Section 17: Budget Committee) 2. Refused the official procedures for indemnification of any person by the Committee (ARTICLE VIII – INDEMNITY)

5. Neglected to inform the Committee before indebting the SFGOP for $5,000 to the Freedom and Prosperity PAC (ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 6: The Chair; Section 7: The Treasurer; Section 9: Vice Chairs; Section 17: Budget Committee)

Delinquencies

1. ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 6(b) Chair “On a bi-annual basis shall submit a written report to the SFGOP regarding the general state of the local SFGOP including finance, communications, political affairs, and precinct operations.”

2. ARTICLE III – EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, Section 17(b) Budget Committee “The Budget Committee shall present a complete and detailed proposed budget to the SFGOP. It shall be voted upon and approved by a Majority Vote of delegates present and voting.”

In October there was a very difficult meeting. More on that at another time

There is more, I have the complete document. But, you get the point. Yet John Dennis using the way he Chairs the SF GOP, wants to do the same for all 58 counties. Imagine the chaos that would ensue. With the way he operates, he now wants to do for your County what he has done for San Fran—a 5% GOP registration county. The Dennis record: money spent without prior approval, no status reports, money given to PAC’s without prior Committee approvals—and his confrontive attitude toward fellow Republicans.

I will note that I have twice asked John Dennis for his side of the story, yet he has yet to respond. I would be happy to publish his reply any time he wants to submit a response.

The California Republican Party has enough problems, does it need more? The Chair of County Chairs needs to be transparent and a leader that unites—is that John Dennis? Just look at his record.

We know about the chaos caused by the Rogue Nine and the massive loss of clubs and members—plus the letters sent to numerous long time members telling them, without a hearing they are no longer members. One of the major charges against the legitimately elected President, Janet Price, is that she is the cause of lost membership. Not mentioned is that due to the actions of then CFRW President Sue Blair in October, 2021 at a CFRW conference—that caused over 2,000 members and several clubs to leave the Federation—before Price became President. Facts not withstanding, the Rogue Nine has accused Price of losing CFRW members. I guess they forgot that Rogue Nine member, Sandy Rains was the CFRW membership Chair—it was her responsibility. The College Republicans of California, on March 1, 2023 endorsed David Dhillon for California Republican Party Secretary. Here is what they say:

“The College Republicans of California believe in David Dhillon’s mission of expanding on the role of CRP Secretary to energize more College Republicans to mobilize across the state and register new voters, bringing this important young voting block to the polls.

It’s time for the California Republican Party to win more elections, and we can get there with David Dhillon’s proven leadership!”

This is their choice for CRP Secretary. I totally agree with their selection of David Dhillon as their endorsed candidate for CRP Secretary.

With Julie Su leading the EDD, she fraudulently gave out $40 BILLION in unemployment checks—including to people on death row. That makes her qualified for the job of U.S. Labor Secretary=and Pothole Pete will make a great pair in the Cabinet. Why is she qualified? She does not stop fraud, she is a female and an Asian—all the qualifications to advise the demented Joe Biden. Oh, she also believes that if you do not pay bribes to unions, you should not be allowed to work.

“California’s Julie Su could face familiar gig worker fight if confirmed as labor secretary,” by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Shira Stein: “Republicans previously opposed Su’s confirmation as deputy secretary of the Labor Department in 2021. She was confirmed on a party-line vote, with 50 Democrats voting in favor and 47 Republicans opposing. During that confirmation battle, Senate Republicans repeatedly raised the multibillion-dollar scandal that engulfed California’s Employment Development

Department, in which the state improperly paid jobless benefits to fraudsters.”

Like the gestapo, we now know the FBI has spies inside the Catholic Church. When will Pelosi, Biden and Newsom, all self proclaimed Catholics denounce this? Why hasn’t the Pope denounced this? The FBI and the Department of Justice are tearing up our First Amendment rights.



Okay, So It Looks as if the Justice Department

Probably Has Spies in Catholic Churches

In a heated exchange with Gestapo chief Merrick Garland at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) directly challenged Garland’s viciously corrupt and politicized “Justice” Department, and zeroed in on the once-respected agency’s targeting of traditionalist Roman Catholics. While Garland maintained, in the teeth of the available evidence, that the department is not actually targeting Catholics, he claimed not to know how many spies and informants the feds have in those hotbeds of terrorism, traditional Catholic

