HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/7/23

John Dennis in Action—Is He The Leader You Want?

This YouTube speaks for itself—It is John Dennis on how he operates the SFGOP—in his own words. Imagine if all Committee’s were run this way? Would you allow your County Committee to operate in this way? BTW, in the past three years the SFGOP has lost about 2/3 of its members.

Vote for anyone other than John Denis for Chair of Chairs https://youtu.be/MEp

Clarification. Yes, Jessica Patterson did receive $25,000 bonus. But when you go to Page 161 of the FPPC report, the check given to her was for a little over $12,500. The difference? All the tax and other deductions. Her net bonus was half the $25,000 Numerous people have had problems paying their CRP dues online. If you have that problem, contact Danielle Cullum, CRP Membership Services, dcullum@cagop.org Oh and cc: so we can keep track of the problems—stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)