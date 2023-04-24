By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 4/25/23

Congrats to Carl Brickey, the newly elected President of the California Republican Assembly (CRA). The CRA is the oldest and possibly largest Republican organization in the State. It is the major conservative activist organization in California—reliably conservative.

They have clubs in many parts of the State. I am a past President of the CRA. President Reagan called it “the conscious of the Republican Party”.

In the past two years I helped opened the doors or helped form more than a dozen clubs around the State.

The California Republican Assembly, along with the Tea Party Caucus, will be the leading organizations, with several others, fighting to keep the CRP Platform a Republican, conservative Platform. That needs to be the number one activity for conservatives till the end of September, when the CRP will vote on the Platform. The Left in the Party are working hard to end the pro-life plank and the family plank for the Platform. They think that if we give up on traditional marriage and the sanctity of life, Progressives will vote for us. Instead, they will end between one third and one half of all the working activists in the State.

If you are interested in getting a grassroots CRA effort started in your community, please contact me.

IF YOU WANT A CONSERVATIVE CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY PLATFORM, PLEASE CONTACT ME. I AM WORKING WITH SEVERFAL ORGANIZATIONS IN COALITION TO DESIGN AN UPGARDED, TRULY CONSERVATIVE PLATFORM.

Incoming editions I will give you action items to push the passage of a REPUBLICAN PLATFORM FOR REPUBLICANS—THAT IS CONSERVATIVE. WATCH FOR WHAT YOU CAN DO TO FOR TRUMP AND OUR NATION.

YOU CAN CONTACT ME DIRECTLY AT 805-795-1271 OR EMAIL STEPHENFRANK@SBCGLOBAL.NET

If you are a CRP delegate, you have till April 28 to get your ballot for members of the Platform Committee postmarked to the CRP. If you want to know who the conservative candidate is in your district for the Platform Committee, please contact me.

GOP State Senator Scott Wilk, famous for using GOP donations to elect a Democrats State Senator in a Republican District, represents the Santa Clarita Valley out to Lancaster—but in in the Palm Springs area. He is termed out in 2024. When he leaves office, he is moving. No, not to Texas, Florida, Idaho or Tennessee. Nope, he is telling folks he is moving to MASSACHUSETTS! Did he explain to his eleven year old the word “adultery?” What a hypocrite. “BONUS QOTD: “I was having to explain to my 11-year-old what a porn star is.” Newsom talking to Psaki about former President Donald Trump’s recent indictment. Looks like the California Republican Party has gotten all the money they can by proclaiming a “Parent Revolt”. That was the effort to elect conservatives to school boards around the State. Yet, not a dime went to the candidates, the endorsements happened two weeks prior to the election.

Now, CRP National Committeeman Shawn Steel is sending “Parent Revolt”. The periodic newsletter tells about what is happening in school districts around the State.

At least he is not asking for money to finance the quarter of a million dollar salary for Chair Patterson and her bonuses for losing races.

My next HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS will be an exclusive analysis of the Presidential race. Is DeSantis in the race for 2024? Did Manhattan DA Bragg elect Trump? Status of Trump and DeSantis in California. Status of Pence, Halley, Christie and the others thinking of running—is there any support for them?

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)