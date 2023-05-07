By

Heard on the Tom/Toms

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/8/23

CONSERVATIVE ATTACK ALERT—SCAM ALERT

On May 13, in Monterey, the California Trailblazers—really the California Trailfailures—is holding another cattle call, begging candidates to attend. As a candidate you are told the purpose is to train you and your committee on how to run a campaign. That is as accurate as Biden claiming the Border is secure. In the more than ten years since the formation of the Trailfailures the Republican Party has become more irrelevant each year.

The real reason for Jessica and her people to meet, interview and classify you is for the following purposes:

To see who the real conservative’s candidates are and to flip them into supporters of Jessica and her version of the California Republican Party. Will you support her Democrat Lite Platform? Will you support her almost Republican candidates? Will you give her your delegates so she can continue the cycle of defeat? To get you to hire her consultants, those that have given us the loses of the last several years. Will you use her vendors? That ties her to your campaign.

Who is California Trailfailures? This is the organization that gave us Chad Mayes, now an anti-Republican. It gave us Jordan Cunningham and Heath Flora, who supported Democrat tax increases. It is supported by Scott Wilk who gave $53,000 of GOP donor money to elect a Democrat to the State Senate, in a Republican District.

Oh, once they find out you are a real Republican, they will find and finance a candidate against you—even in a district that a GOP’er can’t win. They do not want conservatives to appoint delegates to the CRP—nor do they want conservatives in the CRP (though they are scamming conservatives with a series of “Dear GOP Patriot” email beg letters for money—to use for their anti-Republican candidates running as Republicans.

Don’t believe me? Listen to the presentations. In the past Chair Jessica has told candidates NOT to even mention Donald Trump. Does that sound like a GOP Chair or leader?

Two of S.F.’s biggest hotels face a $725 million loan deadline. Landlord exploring ‘all options’ — Owner Park Hotels said, on an earnings call this week, it is exploring all options for the properties, including potentially giving them up to its lender. The company could also extend the loan deadline. Roland Li in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 5/6/23 Cedars-Sinai laying off more than 100 employees — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is laying off more than 100 employees in a move that the hospital said was needed to reduce costs as it faces “a challenging financial environment.” Emily Alpert Reyes in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/6/23 California’s budget deficit is growing. Could federal debt ceiling standoff make it worse? — When Gov. Gavin Newsom releases his revised budget proposal next week, it will paint an even gloomier picture than the multi-billion-dollar deficit projected just four months ago. Maggie Angst, David Lightman in the Sacramento Bee$ — 5/5/23 L.A.’s luxury real estate market freezes, putting ‘mansion tax’ funds in limbo — After a white-hot March, L.A.’s luxury real estate market ground to a halt in April when Measure ULA kicked in, leaving the city with less money than originally projected. Jack Flemming in the Los Angeles Times$ — 5/5/23

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)