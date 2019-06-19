By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/17/19

THE BIG STORY: The California Republican Party as an organization is not known to support other organizations other than County Committee’s. . Nor has the leadership been active Trump supporters. So, this is news! The CAGOP is providing food and Beverage for a Trump Watch Party. from a group in Claremont in Southern California. Did your TV Watch Party also get financial support from the CRP? Did your County Committee? Or is this group making these claims without permission or fact?

“We are so excited to gather the grassroots to support our wonderful President as he announces his re-election tonight.



Tuesday, June 18, 2019

4 pm to 7:30 pm

Christ The King Church

555 Gartel Dr

Walnut, CA 91789

(hosted by On A Mission)

Food and beverages provided by the CA GOP”

This is what No-Trumpers think of the Republican Party in California Mike Madrid had been a GOP consultant, hired by campaigns and the California Republican Party. Lately he has been working for radical Democrats! Thought you should know.

— TWEET OF THE DAY: GOP strategist Mike Madrid @madrid_mike: “As I’ve said regularly, I’m not trying to save the Republican Party in California anymore. I’m trying to fumigate it.”

Congrats to the Orange County Republican Party—They are running a voter registration effort at the DMV. Other counties, that are not already doing this, should use volunteers to register voters. We do not have to wait for “permission” from Sacramento, we know what to do.

Republican Outreach and Voter Registration at the DMV



Sign Up on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/makeorangered/events/?ref=page_internal





June 18 at Santa Ana DMV- Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Tue 8 AM to 1 PM



June 18 at Fullerton DMV- Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Tue 10 AM to 1 PM



June 20 at Westminster DMV- Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Thu 10 AM to 1 PM



June 20 at Santa Ana DMV Hispanic Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Thu 6 PM to 1 PM



June 25 at Fullerton DMV- Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Tue 10 AM to 1 PM



June 27 at Westminster DMV Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Thu 10 AM to 1 PM



July 11 at Westminster DMV Republican Outreach/ Voter Registration Thu 10 AM to 1 PM



July 16 at Fullerton DMV- Republican Outreach and Voter Registration Tue 10 AM to 1 PM



July 25 at Westminster DMV- Republican Outreach and Voter Registration Thu 10 AM to 1 PM



July 30 at Fullerton DMV- Republican Outreach and Voter Registration Tue 10 AM to 1 PM