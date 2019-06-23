HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

HEARD ON THE TOMS/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/24/19

BIG STORY:

SB 27 is a Democrat bill that would disallow any candidate for President to be put on the ballot if they did not give the State of California their tax returns. This is a bill to stop President Trump from even being on the ballot. Imagine the collapse of the Republican vote if Trump supporters in California had no Trump to vote for in 2020. Yet two Republicans on the Committee that heard the bil, were present for the FULL hearings, but when the Chair announced the vote was about to be taken—they left the room. I had some people attend the hearing and this is what they wrote:

“Yesterday a few patriots from Placer County went down to the Capitol to be part of the hearing on a few EIP bills, and also the Trump on the primary ballot bill.

There were only two Republicans on the Committee, James Gallagher and Chad Mayes.

My friend told me that James looked a little unnerved by the amount of people showing up to the hearing, but the chair went over and rubbed James’ shoulders to make him feel better.

About 8 or 9 bills went by, saving the Trump bill SB27 for last.

As they started taking the vote, both James and Chad got up and left the room.

With a majority vote passing, the bill went off to Appropriations.

Is it too much to ask that our representatives stay and vote on bills that we care about?

I swear we need Warriors, not spineless jellyfish in those spots.”

Again, the two Republican Assembly members that left the room were James Gallagher—a conservative—and Chad Mayes, who has openly said he would start a new political Party if Trump was the GOP nominee. I requested comments about this through a communications person of the Assembly Republican Caucus—received no response, but in an email reminded him I would be happy to give their side of the story in my newsletter. (I am told that later on Gallagher took the floor to denounce SB 27, saying he had to go to a Committee meeting. OK, so why did he leave just as they were going to vote on SB 27?)

The 38th AD in Los Angeles and Ventura County had Dante Acosta as its Assembly member—he lost in 2018. He filed with the FPPC to run again—he won’t. He took an appointment with a water board, with the understanding he would not run in 2020. At this time the GOP has no candidate for Assembly in the 38th, will have a dogfight to keep both the Wilk seat in the Senate and the Lackey Assembly seat. The 25 CD, formerly held by Steve Knight has three GOP candidates, with little money and lack of energetic support. This area could go totally Blue in 2020. Then you have Assemblyman Bill Brough, of Orange County. Women have made charges against him about sexual harassment. Last Monday at the Orange County GOP Central Committee, one of those women made the charge in public: Board of Supervisor member Lisa Bartlett. This is serious. He is claiming this is about city council votes years ago—AND his running for the State Senate in 2022! Wonder if he heard that in 2021 there will be redistricting?

From the OC Register: “Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and at least three other women say Assemblyman Bill Brough made aggressive, unwanted sexual advances against them in recent years, alleged incidents that the women say continue to haunt them.

Brough, who represents Assembly District 73, denies the allegations, saying they are politically motivated.

The alleged encounter described by Bartlett was first made public during a June 17 meeting of the Orange County Republican Party and detailed in an interview Friday.” https://www.ocregister.com/2019/06/21/o-c-sup-lisa-bartlett-other-women-lodge-accusations-of-harassment-against-assemblyman-bill-brough/?utm_email=95C3E5E4E4E5A580647814C571&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=https%3a%2f%2fwww.ocregister.com%2f2019%2f06%2f21%2fo-c-sup-lisa-bartlett-other-women-lodge-accusations-of-harassment-against-assemblyman-bill-brough%2f&utm_campaign=scng-ocr-localist&utm_content=curated

Congressman Duncan Hunter is in deep trouble. His wife had pled guilty and is turning against him. His trial is in September. Now we know that one candidate to take his place will be Darryl Issa—thanks to the Democrats not allowing hearings to be held in the Senate on his Trump Administration appointment. Also running for the Hunter seat is former Navy Seal Larry Wilske—he has a strange web site. Telling what a wonderful man he is for Congress. Yet, it does not show what seat he is running for! See this at www.larrywilske.com

Recently San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican who wants government to own. Energy sources, NOT private firms, in San Diego., met with President Trump. When asked, as a Republican if he endorsed President Trump for re-election, he said he had NOT made that decision. It reminded me of a speech he gave on August 15, 2017 at the Commonwealth Club in San Fran. He spoke and answered questions for one hour. His speech will go down as one of the most sincerely spoken speeches of all time. Yet, when you listen to it, subject by subject, he said absolutely nothing—but was since during all that time he reminded the audience of the problems of housing, crimes, taxation. Corruption in government, pensions, infrastructure and even the need for “comprehensive immigration reform”. Yet in only one instance in sixty minutes did he offer a solution. That was when he said we did not need cap and trade to save the Planet—we needed to give incentives for people to buy electric vehicles—guess he does not know where the electricity comes from to run the electric vehicles? Sincere, absolutely, rhetoric that is sincere, you bet. His speech when you analyze it reminds folks why they do not like politicians. They use a lot of words, but do not solve a problem, they prefer for you to think they are sincere and that is enough. See the speech on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNu857hKz8s

Want to know what Mayor Faulconer really thinks of Presdient Trump? Mayor Faulconer certainly wasn’t singing praises about the wall when we sat down with him in March for the podcast.

Lt. Col Buzz Patterson is a former Air Force pilot, author and patriot. He is considering running for Congress. He could run for the seat (Ventura County) of Democrat Julia Brownley giving the GOP a conservative to run for that seat. Or, he is considering running against Democrat Adam Schiff (OL.A. County), running against the New Majority candidate Eric Early. In both races he will be the conservative candidate.

Tomorrow, Tuesday I will be a guest on the Graham Ledger show—about noon on the OAN. We will be discussing the problems of the Republican Party in California. Tell your friends.

BIG STORY TOMORROW: How the Spirit of Democracy PAC, run by Charles Munger turned into the “SPIRIT OF DEMOCRACY CALIFORNIA, SUPPORTING CATHARINE BAKER FOR ASSEMBLY 2018”, principals, per FPPC report are Charles Munger and Luis Buhler.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)