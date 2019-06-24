HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/26/19

The bottom line is that Catharine Baker needs to return the $125,000 she received in September of 2018. This is something the media won’t report on.

This was sent to me by a researcher: “(1) First, CRLF (California Republican Leadership Fund) gave Catharine Baker $125,000 in September 2018.

She pays off all her remaining campaign expenses leaving — guess what — $128,000 in March 2019.

THEN she zeros out her 2018 campaign account by moving the $128,000 to a new account

called “Friends of Catharine Baker State Assembly 2030” — that is 2 0 3 0 !

So the $125,000 from CRLF was just a payoff all along never intended to be used in the 2018 election???

Who gave her the money, Several Counties and the CRP from their CRLF accounts. Oh, the members of the county committees were not told how the money was spent. Some may now ask for the money back. During all of this she has made it clear she does not support President Trump. So, GOP money is going to someone that demands conservative support her for election campaigns—but in 2016 she announced she did not support the Republican nominee for President. Before we go to far ahead with County Committee endorsements, we need to find out if the proposed endorsee supports the President and all other GOP General Election nominees. What do you think? Should baker give back the Money? Should the 2020 nominees have use of the money?

More tomorrow on the history of the CRLF and WHY it was formed, from FPPC documents.

Jun 23, 2019 10:30 pm

“Republicans are set to launch a long-awaited, much-delayed online fundraising platform on Monday, a move aimed at closing Democrats’ massive small-donor money advantage ahead of the 2020 election,” Politico reports.

“WinRed is being billed as the GOP’s answer to the Democratic Party’s ActBlue, which has already amassed over $174 million this year. The new tool is intended to reshape the GOP’s fundraising apparatus by creating a centralized, one-stop shop for online Republican giving, which the party has lacked to this point.”

Happy Birthday to Senator Dianne Feinstein—yesterday she turned 86! (not a typo, just a mistake on the part of California voters.

POT BANKING: Yesterday, the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee heard SB 51 (Hertzberg), which seeks to allow state-chartered banks and credit unions that would be allowed to provide banking services from the legal cannabis industry. Given that the bill passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote, it should easily pass although the conversation will be interesting to watch(h/t Scott Lays “The Nooner”)

