By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/26/19

BIG STORY:

Why was the California Republican Leadership Fund (CRLF) started—and what was the outcome?

This is from a letter to the FPPC from the attorney for the CRLF (and the CRP) Charles Bell, April 16, 2-15:

“For the 2011-12 election cycle, a new dimension was added, as some of the individuals you interviewed acknowledged, which was that the Republican Party Chairman and their ability to work cooperatively with him to accomplish their fundamental legislative goals, and thus they focused on their efforts on strengthening the cooperative relationship with certain county central committees that were both responsible and also understood (and perhaps shard) the legislative leaders concerns.”

Outcomes:

In spite of the ability of the central committees to opt out if they did not like the way it worked—the committee members were never allowed to see the agreement, were not told how the money was raised or spent. In 2017 the FPPC fined the CRLF for numerous violations $30,000—paid for my cashiers check. It meant money to help the CRP help candidates to be elected to office and promote the Party went elsewhere, with little oversite of those elected by the counties. Worse, it caused the State Party to almost shut down and do very little. It almost bankrupted the CRP, since donors were asked to donate to the CRLF, not the California Republican Party. Recently a similar complaint, based on similar situations have been filed with the FPPC, based on CRLF actions in the 2017-18 election cycle. This time the investigation will be involving Alameda County, Los Angeles and Orange Counties—plus the CRP. It should be noted that the process and reasoning behind the formation of the CRLF was done in 2010. Also, the original thought was that due to new finance laws, this was a way to legally get more money to candidates. Sadly, they did not do it right. Plus they created suspicions and concerns that last till today.

The rumor mill has started. It looks like former Congressman Tom Campbell has moved the ball on the start of a NEW POLITICAL PARTY. “The interim officers we are proposing are:

Temporary Chairman: Hon. Quentin Kopp (former State Senator Democrat

Temporary Vice-Chairs: Julie Meier Wright (worked in the Wilson Administration), Dan Schnur (was press secretary for Gov. Wilson.

What are their plans? To be on the March ballot:

1) to approve the name of the party,

2) to approve the interim officers,

3) to agree with the method of qualifying the new party (by registering voters rather than by petition),

4) to identify the election to which we’re planning to be eligible (next March statewide primary).

We are NOT voting on a platform, because that is not required by the law to start the registration process. However, once we have qualified the party, to the satisfaction of the Secretary of State, we will communicate with as many of those who have chosen to register in the party as possible, to elect officers, adopt by-laws, and write a platform. “”

Is this where the No Trumpers go—no conservatives involved in the Campbell effort—even if they call themselves “conservative”.

Fox News “Outnumbered” had Linda Marshall a bay Area Progressive talk show host on as a guest on Tuesday. She announced that the California GOP had “ONLY SEVEN IN THE STATE LEGISLARURE” Of course she was thinking of our House delegation—we have 30 members in the State legislature, our of 120.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)