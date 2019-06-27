By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/26/19

“— TRUMP’S LATINO TEAM in CA: The Trump-Pence 2020 campaign Tuesday announced its launch of “Latinos for Trump ,” a group aimed at ramping up the crucial Latino vote for the GOP in 2020. VP Mike Pence has called them “living proof that the American dream is back, and stronger than ever before.” The organization’s co-chair is California-based attorney Margarita Palau-Hernandez, previously a top fundraiser for the presidential campaigns of Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz, who also serves as an Herbalife board member. Advisory board member Mario Rodriguez , an Orange County entrepreneur, has served as chair of Hispanic 100, a PAC with the goal of getting more Hispanics into the GOP camp.” (h/t Politico) HAIR DISCRIMINATION: In the LAT, Alexa Díaz writes up Senator Holly Mitchell‘s SB 186, which would prohibit employment discrimination based on hairstyles historically associated by race. The bill is flying through the process. Do not mess with Holly. Do not mess with Holly’s hair. It should be noted this is a fund raising operation.\, not a grassroots, volunteer effort/. CAGOP fund raising in the news, “Philip Morris USA, whose parent company Altria owns a substantial stake in Juul, channeled around $35,000 to the California Republican Party in recent days after giving the party some $750,000 last cycle (and spreading tens of thousands worth of donations among lawmakers of both parties, including moderate Dems’ ballot committees). That comes after California Democratic Party convention attendees were surprised earlier this month to see Juul’s name in lights as a major convention backer.” Yes they might give more later on, but this shows the direction. (h/t Carla Marinucci)

Interesting move. FYI: Jason Clark, the chairman of the SFGOP and the vice chair of Bay Area regional GOP committees has resigned to take a position with the US Patent & Trademark in Wash DC, effective pretty much immediately.

From Scott Lays “The Nooner”:

A few weeks ago Neil Kitchens announced he was running for State Senate along the Monterey Coast. Now he is arraigned for vote fraud. Yet, at the same time the Registrar of Voters and the DMV will not get rid of the illegal aliens on the voting rolls. If Kitchens did wrong, the courts will handle it. Why aren’t the courts and the justice system going after the Secretary of State, the Monterey Registrar of Voters and the DMV for fraud and corruption—the registering of illegal aliens to vote?

