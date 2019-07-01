By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/2/19

THE BIG STORY:

No one heard of AB344 by Assemblyman Jay Obernolte introduced on January 31, 2019—and signed into law on May 23, 2019. Very fast for any legislation. It was never mentioned or discussed by the County Chairs of the GOP one month later when they met at convention.

The bill does two things. 1) it allows county committees to re-organize AFTER the March primary, instead of waiting till after the November election. 2) it allows committees to reappoint themselves for two year terms after the gubernatorial race.

This eliminates the waiting period previously provided in Elections Code 7441(b) for seating newly elected central committee members after the March 2020 primary and also eliminates the statutory 2 year terms of members. It would leave county central committees free to conduct organizational meetings and/or seat the newly electeds sooner, and also provide either 4 year terms or modify the methods of electing members to 2 year terms in the gubernatorial election years when central committee member elections do not appear on the ballot.

The California Republican Party has a rule that if a County selects its central committee members by other than an election on the ballot, they lose delegates from their county to the CRP, One consequence of this bill is the possibility to further SHRINK the size of the governing body of the Republican Party in California. At the last GOP re-organizing election, there were just over 1,000 votes—Including almost 300 proxies. The Democrats had over 3100 votes, with almost NO proxies.

The main purpose of the bill sounds good. But, why the secrecy? Why no discussion prior to its being passed. Why no notification AFTER it passed. Why is this a quiet bill that our Sacramento leaders said nothing about? If it is such good legislation, why not be proud it passed? Changing the date of seating new county committee members after the primary is a great idea. The rest creates the need for discussion. It can be changed, if needed.

The GOP gets 2/3 the money that is given to the Democrats. From the “NOONER”, “IN IT TO WIN IT: As the Legislature begins discussions with Governor Newsom about wildfire liability legislation and utility cost recovery, Southern California Edison just greased the wheels with $300,000 to the California Democratic Party and $200,000 to the California Republican Party. “ It should be noted that the $200,000 is NOT all for the California Republican Party. A significant portion goes to the Assembly and Senate GOP Caucus. Even without a CRP voter registration program and no bounty programs, some counties have done the right thing. This is a report from San Mateo County, and shows what a county can do:

San Mateo County has an active voter registration volunteer effort. Tables and booths at various events in San Mateo County, along with attending events. They had a net 700+ people register and re-register combined as Republicans in San Mateo County between last November and end of April. The committee had an outreach effort to this audience and divided the total registrants by number of volunteers who could call them. They even called a large number of the new registrants to welcome them and invite them to events

3 John Cox is back. On August 19 he will be speaking at a fund raiser for local candidates in San Joaquin County. The group holding the $40 a person event (the 3rd Annual) is Conservative Republicans of San Joaquin County

4 Fun comments by Bill Korek:

President Trump should nominate Hillary Clinton for the next opening on the supreme court. Then he can finally get her investigated.



Chelsea Clinton got out of college and got a job at NBC that paid $900,000 per year. Her mom flies around the country speaking out about white privilege.



SOCIALISM: An idea that is so good that it has to be mandatory Bernie Sanders walks into a bar and yells… “Free drinks for everyone!” looks around and says “Who’s buying?

And just like that they went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections

Maxine Waters opposes voter ID laws; She thinks that they are racist. You need to have a photo ID to attend her town hall meetings.



They sent more troops and armament to arrest Roger Stone than they sent to defend Benghazi.

Sacramento Democrats demand gas tax increases forever—without having to take another vote—and they got it. Higher and higher: According to Senate Bill 1, the law that enacted the gas tax hike two years ago, the gas tax will be increased annually starting on July 1, 2020 according to California’s Consumer Price Index.

