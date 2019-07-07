By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/8/19

Will CRP Board vacancy be filled with staffer for Anti-Trumper? Open GOP presidential primary to Decline to State voters? Santa Clarita Valley SD and High Desert Elections—Dems have $$ and candidates Getting into fighting weight! Another major candidate for the Duncan Hunter congressional seat APPLE Hates America/Freedom Edison gives another $100,000 to GOP. Why?

Jason Clark, the Regional Vice Chairman of the California Republican Party for the Bay Area has resigned to take a position in D.C. with the U.S. Patent Office. That leaves a vacancy. The leading candidate to be recommended by the CRP Chair for Board approval is Shane Patrick Connelly, Chair of the Santa Clara Republican Central Committee. He is also the Chief of Staff for San Jose City Councilman Johnny Khamis, a former Republican. Khamis left the GOP last year by holding a press conference denouncing President Trump. C Khamis is also an NPP candidate for State Senate in the 15th. And, Shane is involved in his campaign—while Chair of a GOP county Committee. The appointment of Shane to replace Clark will be a big signal to the Never Trumpers—and a reminder to Trump supporters that not all in leadership in the Republican Party really support the President. We will watch this carefully.

3. There is a discussion going on as to whether to open the Republican Presidential primary to allow Decline to State registrants. I was called by a GOP “leader” testing the waters to see if conservatives would approve of this. Once passed, I told him, there would be no reason for anybody to register as a Republican again, since the only “privilege” of being a GOP’er is to vote for a Republican for President. Worse, I think Trump gets re-elected in 2020 and the 2024 race for President, on the GOP and Dem side will have lots of candidates. But, if we do not win in 2024, then the Dems can manipulate the GOP presidential primary as they already do using Prop. 14—and we have seen how well that worked out for the Republican Party. LOL again, we will watch this effort. Under California law, if they are to do this for the 2020 Primary, they must do it no later than 135 days prior to the election.

4. The GOP wants to take back the 25th CD, in the Santa Clarita and Simi Valleys’—the former Steve Knight district. So far there are four GOP candidates in the raced—but the incumbent Democrat is doing what is need to assure this is not a close race. It is an important race to have a strong Republican candidate—it overlaps the Lackey Assembly seat and the Wilk State Senate seat. Unless the GOP has a strong candidate for Congress we could lose both the other seats. Worse, in the 38thAD, the former Dante Acosta seat, there is NO Republican running. Acosta has re-filed with the FPPC, but he will not be running. This area needs intervention

5. CASH CLAMOR: Rep. Katie Hill was first among the first-term California Seven to post her campaign-gauging, second-quarter fundraising numbers: the Los Angeles Democrat said she pulled in more than $720,000, eclipsing her $560,000 Q1 haul. (h/t California Politico)

6. Fun stuff for incumbents facing a hard re-elect—getting down to fighting weight! (h/y Scott Lay):

“Hats off for Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale). Beginning last month for Men’s Health Month, they have been having a friendly competition to see who can shed the most pounds over three months. Wilk introduced the challenge in a Facebook video. Each want to drop twenty, reports the Capitol Morning Report. “

As you can see in #3, they need to get into fighting weight for 2020.

7. Joining the already crowded field to replace Congressman Duncan Hunter is former Escondido Mayor Sam Abed. He is famous for his efforts against illegal aliens. The quiet betting is still on former Congressman Darrel issa running in the Special Election to replace Hunter. See story hear:

https://sdrostra.com/breaking-former-escondido-mayor-sam-abed-files-to-run-for-congress-in-hunter-seat/

My good friend Howard Hyde on July 4 asked “Siri” a question, “I asked Siri on my iPhone what holiday it is today. She replied, “Today isn’t a holiday, Howard. Not here, anyway.” Why does Apple hate freedom and history.

A few days ago the HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS (HOTT) ran a story about the Dems getting $100,000 more than the GOP in Sacramento. Now Edison has agreed to give the GOP the other $100,000. Remember, while reading this, that the total amount does NOT go to the California Republican Party—only a portion, the rest goes to the GOP Assembly and State Senate Caucuses, via the CRP, From 7/5/19 Scott Lays’ “Nooner” newsletter:

“EDISON $$$: On Tuesday, the California Republican Party reported another $100,000 from Edison International, the parent of Southern California Edison. That brings the state GOP into parity with the California Democratic Party, with the two majors each collecting $300,000 from the investor-owned utility this year. Is it unusual this year and with the wildfire utility bill in a rush for approval? You can decide with the latest and also my writing Monday on the topic. Hint, we won’t know for awhile this year.”