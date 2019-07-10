HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/11/19

CAGOP takes stand against bill taking Trump off ballot, when it is on Guvs’ desk Democrats has serious challenge to Sen. Scott Wilk The passing of former Congressman Bill Dannemeyer CAGOP takes Stand Against Illegal Aliens Getting Free Health Care—After bill is signed Money raised by some candidates Draft Graham Ledger for Congress committee filed (52nd CD) John Cox going after the independent voters

The bill to stop President Trump from being on the ballot due to his refusal to make public his tax returns has been in the Capitol for months. Hearings were held in the Senate, committees passed it through. Passed the Senate, went to the Assembly, heard and debated there—then passed NOW that it is on the Governors desk for signature, the California Republican Party is taking a stand. A little late, leadership is about leading. Many Republicans have watched this bill and publicly opposed it. (h/t Politico)

“— QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This bill is unconstitutional… The U.S. Constitution clearly states what qualifications must be met in order to serve as President of the United States and having released one’s tax returns is not one of them. I urge Governor Gavin Newsom to veto this bill, just as Jerry Brown did when he was governor.” — CAGOP chair Jessica Millan Patterson, protesting passage of SB27, which mandates candidates for governor or president release 5 years of tax returns to run for office. The bill passed the Assembly yesterday by a 56-15, as Bloomberg reported.”

2. This is going to be a race to watch, a barnburner! From Politico, : FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: Democratic employment attorney Kipp Mueller is launching a challenge to Republican Sen. Scott Wilk in SD-21, a district where Dems’ six-point voter registration edge gives them a prime advantage to further expand their majority. Mueller previously worked in the Obama Justice Department’s consumer protection unit and in the sexual assault division of the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office..”

I am sad to report the passing of a good friend and great patriot, former Congressman William Dannemeyer of Orange County. In his seven terms as a Congressman he organized numerous conservative congressional cuauuses and organizations. Yet, he was first elected in 1962 as an Assemblyman, registered as a Democrat. In 1968 he left the Democrat Party. In fact, in 1964 he was a member of the Electoral College and cast his vote for Lyndon Johnson. Bill was always a man of principle first—so he left the Democrats to join the conservative party. The Republicans. He will always be remembered.

4. On Monday Guv Newsom signed the bill to spend another $98 million on free health care for illegal aliens. The total budget for free health care for illegal aliens is now $300 million a year. Two days AFTER he signed the bill, the CAGOP sent this out—asking for money and telling folks to tell Newsom NO, after he already did the deed. Got lots of calls about this email.

“Steve —

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill that grants FREE health benefits to some living in the country illegally.

While middle class Californians struggle with their own healthcare costs the liberals in Sacramento continue their reckless spending habits. We are the first state to adopt this terrible policy. With your help we can also be the last.

Tell Governor Newsom NO.”

5. Reports on money raised by congressional candidates are beginning to come in. Here are some of them:

Michelle Steel (OC), 48thCD raised $535,000, with $515,000 cash on hand

Katie Porter (OC incumbent), Democrat, raised over $1,000,000 in the last quarter. Might cause some candidates to leave the race

Mike Garcia (LA), GOP candidate in the 25 th CD raised $250,000 in the last quarter. Expect at least one opponent to drop out of the race due to lack of serious fund raising

CD raised $250,000 in the last quarter. Expect at least one opponent to drop out of the race due to lack of serious fund raising 15thSD (San Jose) had Democrat Cortese raise over $600,000 and anti-Trump NPP candidate Johnny Khamis raise a little over $200,000

6. FEC reports show that on Monday, July 8, a Draft Graham Ledger for Congress 52ndCD against Scott Peters was filed. Looks like that is getting serious.

7. Looks like John Cox, creator of the Neighborhood Legislature with 12,000 members (to replace the Assembly and State Senate), and the GOP nominee for Governor in 2018, is back Instead of working within the Republican he is going to the Decline to State community. Could this be a precursor to another run for Governor in 2022?

From his email of July 10, 2019”

“C.H.A.N.G.E. Agents from C.H.A.N.G.E. CA will be calling, emailing and knocking on doors to talk with independent voters in California’s Orange County Congressional District 48 starting today.



I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your interest and support for our groundbreaking work communicating with California’s independent voters to help promote discussion of the real impacts and consequences of Sacramento’s policy decisions.



We’re working diligently to identify, engage, educate, and motivate independent voters with a non-partisan message of improved quality of life and affordability and what it will take to restore the luster of our Golden State. “

