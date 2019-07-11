By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/12/19

Contents

Top No-Trumper Appointed as Fund Raiser for CAGOP Cong. Katie Hill getting divorced Volunteers Not waiting for Party to do voter registration Election Watch—candidates declaring Troy Edgar background comes back to haunt him SF GOP Elects John Dennis as Chair Placer County GOP endorses Patrick Henry Jones for Assembly over a Dahle

BIG STORY:

Is this a signal that the CAGOP is not looking for conservatives to donate? This comes from the Aaron Park blog “Right on Daily”:

“Eighth – Kevin Faulconer, the top #Nevertrumper in California was appointed by Jessica Patterson to be Chairman of Cal-Plan. This means that the highest ranking critic of President Trump in California is now in charge of fundraising for the CAGOP. Is anyone wondering why David Carney and others have been brought in from out of state to run races and mind the store?”

2. According to The Blast, on Wednesday the husband of Democrat Congresswoman Katie Hill, who campaigned as a bi-sexual, as a qualification to be a member of Congress, filed for divorce in L.A. County. He is asking for spousal support. No surprise.

3. Congratulations to Wendy Gish and her band of volunteers. Not waiting for the Party—County or State to devise a voter registration plan, they are doing several days of voter registration at Bass Sporting Goods Store. This is a great place to do it—you can do the same in your community, Bass is everywhere!

The Orange County Central Committee is leading a voter registration drive starting at 10:00am on July 20, from their HQ in Tustin, on Edinger. Great to see local efforts.

4. This is the time for campaigns to get started. Here are some of the ones just beginning:

CA33 (LA Coast): added chief financial officer James Bradley (R) – likely D – challenge to Lieu (D)

AD73 (South OC Coast): added Mission Viejo councilmember Ed Sachs (R) – likely R – ?challenge? to Brough (R)

5. This is circulating around by California Progressives: Troy Edgar, a former GOP Mayor of Los Alamitos ran for Congress, changed the race (in 2012) and ran for Assembly in Orange County (Travis Allen beat him). BUT, this is why Edgare lost: “At one point 10 months ago, Troy Edgar enjoyed support from a long list of Orange County Republicans in his attempts to leave the Los Alamitos city council for higher public office.

But recent months haven’t been kind to Edgar–especially after the Weekly revealed he’d doctored mandatory federal campaign disclosure reports to hide a large campaign expenditure and who illegally paid the bill.”

Why are the Progressives pushing this? Because Edgar is up for an appointment to a homeland security position in the U.S. Treasury Dept. This is from the OC Weekly.

https://ocregister-ca.newsmemory.com/?token=FyQkn%2bfqg3F9tpAJb534DjWZ%2bq6iYrb7&product=eEditionOCR

6. A couple of days ago we reported on the election of a new Chair for the San Fran GOP. At the end of the day John Dennis won by acclamation, with the one potential candidate deciding not to run. After days of uncertainty and negotiations leading to the vote, the central committee ultimately backed Mr. Dennis. Questioned by delegates at the meeting regarding his vision for the party’s future, he outlined a truly ambitious and coordinated plan, and urged everyone in party leadership and those interested from the public, to join and become involved in any way they can. As I wrote to John two hours after his election, congratulations—we need to win everywhere.

7. In a surprise move, on Wednesday night the Placer County Republican Central Committee endorsed Patrick Henry Jones, a former Redding city councilman, for Assembly to replace Brian Dahle—who is now the State Senator. There are four candidates in that race, including Dahle’s wife Megan. He got 19 of 27 votes cast, on the first ballot.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)