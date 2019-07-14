HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views. 7/15/19

Faulconer using CRP to prepare to run for Guv? Will he or won’t he: Valadao Waiting for REAL Democrat candidate against Lackey L.A. Count GOP happenings

On Thursday, HOTT reported that no Trumper Kevin Faulconer, Mayor of San Diego, someone never involved with the California Republican Party before, was appointed the Chair of CalPlan—a fund raising arm of the Party. This was a poke in the eye to Trump supporters who thought the Party in California supported the President. But, that is just half the story.

In 2017 I was called by a significant Sacramento consultant asking if I would be willing to meet with the Mayor. I said yes, but the meeting did not occur. He was trying to decide if he would run for Governor in 2018. He did not. But, as CalPlan Chair he will get to ,meet with the top donors in the State.. Is it possible that real reason for the first time he is getting involved in the Party is that he wants to have a Rolodex of numbers of donors to call? Add to this his speech and appearance at the Mayes/Schwarzenegger/Kasich conference in Sacramento in the Spring—The leaders of this conference want to leave the Party if Trump is re-nominated. So, will Faulconer run for Governor is 2022. Will he run as a Republican? Will he run as an NPP? We will watch this.

CALIFORNIA 21: Valadao to Decide Soon on Rematch A new NRCC poll found him leading TJ Cox by 16 points. Quote of the day: “”Milking cows.”—Former Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), who is eyeing a comeback, on how he’s spent his time since leaving Congress, GV Wire, 7/11. This was reported in Scott Lays The Nooner: AD36 (Palmdale): added businessman/educator Ollie McCaulley (D) – toss-up challenge to Lackey (R). Ollie used to call himself a conservative Republican. He ran for office a couple of times, but never as a serious candidate. This is NOT the real Democrat challenge to Lackey. On Saturday, the Republican Party of Los Angeles County decided on endorsing Eric Early for Congress in the 28th against Adam Schiff. The decided against endorsing OC resident James Bradley to run in the 33rd. Not mentioned by the Chair was that NO other candidate was even invited to this meeting to speak on behalf of their candidacy. This happened a few minutes after the Assistant Treasurer announced the County Party had no money.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)