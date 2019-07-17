HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 7/18/19
“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”
- Is Katie Hill calling San Fran Nan a racist?
- Mayor Garcetti caught protecting MS-13 monsters—seven dead
- Seriously, Alyssa Milano is supporting Marianne Williamson for Prez
- Mimi Walters takes business position
- Rudy Melendez for L.A. City Council—GOP’er running!
- If Progressive/Radical Democrat Katie Hill is right, that racists always say they are not, is she not only denouncing President Trump, but Speaker Pelosi, who said SHE is not a racist? Seems like the only analysis possible. Hill is calling Pelosi and Trump racists: “— TWEET OF THE DAY: Rep. @KatieHill4CA on Trump: “‘I’m not a racist,’ said every racist ever. Trump’s not only putting his racism on display, he’s weaponizing it to divide & distract. Instead, we’re going to keep doing the job of delivering for our communities. In 2020, everyone who enables/defends Trump must be held accountable” (h/t/ CA Politico)
- This is what L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Guv Newsom and the Democrats are protecting. Why do Democrats prefer machete wielding gangsters to innocent victims? ““Wielding machetes and baseball bats, MS-13 carried out ‘medieval’ killings, feds say,” by James Queally and Matthew Ormseth in the LA Times: “MS-13 gang members in Los Angeles hacked to death seven people in the last two years, including a rival gang member who was dismembered and had his heart cut out by six MS-13 soldiers in the Angeles National Forest for defacing the gang’s graffiti, federal authorities alleged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday.”
- The wacked out Hollywood actress—she told women NOT to have sex with men until they agreed with her politics—who claimed men looking at her shaved head were sexist and triggered her is supporting Marianne Williamson, the cult leader, for President. It figures, not enough brain cells to think for herself. “@Alyssa_Milano: “I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s for @marwilliamson. I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have. Look for her soon on @sorrynotsorry”. (h/t California Politico)
- Former Congresswoman Mimi Walters is going back to business, from Global Wire: “B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified financial services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, today announced the appointment of Mimi Walters to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective July 12, 2019. Ms. Walters brings significant business, finance and policy expertise with more than 20 years of public service and private sector experience. The appointment of Ms. Walters brings the number of Directors on the Company’s Board to nine, of which six are independent. As Director, she will also serve on the Board’s Governance Committee.
- GOP candidates are running for local office—even without the interest of the County Party. In Los Angeles Rudy Melendez has decided to run for Council District 2—in the northwest portion of the San Fernando Valley Glad to see folks do the right thing.
(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)
