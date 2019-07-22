HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/22/19

BIG STORY: CAGOP cash balance in state account on June 30, 2019 is $778,205. In 2017 it was $1,744,732, and in 2015 it was $2,067,596. Source: Cal-Access forms 460s. This is not “commitments in the millions”, it is dollars that can be spent. No “promises”, real dollars. The good news is that this is approximately $400,000 more than on May 18. Still we do not have a voter registration bounty program—and most registrations programs are organized by volunteers outside of the organized Party. Over the next four months we will be doing campaign and voter registration training, as a volunteer—no one is being paid—in most of the State. So far sessions in the work or dates finalized are in 17 counties. I will let GOP volunteers know about them via this column in my newsletter.

The NRCC says that David Valadao can beat T.J. Cox by 16 points—maybe the controversies and misrepresentations of Cox have finally hit home. Former Rep, Hanford dairyman files initial candidacy paperwork while mulling bid: Former Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford) quietly filed his statement of candidacy on Tuesday to seek a potential rematch with his successor, Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno). CA-39: Rep. Gil Cisneros (D) was the only Democrat incumbent in the Frontline program to be out raised by a GOP challenger. Republican Young Kim raised $401,280 in the second quarter to Cisneros’ $318,085. Kim now has $381,814 in cash on hand to Cisneros’ $389,942. However as a Lotto winner Cisneros has plenty of money to self fund and pay off people who accuse him of sexual harassment. Kim lost this PVI-Even district to Cisneros in 2018 by a very narrow 3 point margin. CA-10: Rep. Josh Harder (D) has outraised every other freshman Democrat, raising $750,000 in 2Q fundraising and has $1.3 million COH. Only one of the 4 Republicans running for the seat has released 2Q fundraising numbers-former Turlock City Councilman Ted Howze (R), who raised $108,000 and has $675,000 COH, mostly from a personal $625,000 loan. The other 3 Republicans-Army veteran Charles Dossett (R), agriculture lobbyist Marla Sousa Livengood (R), and San Joaquin County Supervisor Bob Elliott (R), have not released updated fundraising numbers. On November 1, I will be on a panel hosted by the Napa County Republican Central Committee to discuss voter registration. It starts at 6:00pn at the Napa Horsemans Association On August 26 I will be in Sonora at the Opera House in the evening discussing voter registration and the creation of a camping team and effort. These are just the start of the FALL OFFENSIVE FOR VICTORY 2020. In a short while I will be publishing the almost twenty other cities and regions I will be doing this. For the record, I am doing this for free, I am a volunteer. Over the weekend ,over than 200 conservative activists, representing about 60 different organizations attended a real training session in Fresno. How to raise money, how to develop coalitions, the use of policy and issues in a campaign, the role of policy and issues in campaigns, the elements of a campaign Team and much more. The CALIFORNIA CONSERVATIVE CONFERENCE was training and a coalition building effort, to unite all conservative leaders and organizations. We will no longer be divided by non conservative efforts.

The next step is bringing training to the communities and regions of California. So far, 17 areas have asked for training to be finished before the middle of November. All of this is done by volunteers. Volunteers have been set up to advise campaigns, direct resources and develop candidates and campaigns—watch this column for notices of new training sessions. If you want information or assistance, contact Steve Frank at 805-795-1271 or stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net. All Republicans and conservatives deserve help, not just in targeted races.