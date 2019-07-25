By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/26/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY: Congressman Omar calls white men dangerous—for being white. Asks for “profiling of white men. I am watching my email to see Democrat and Republican leaders and elected officials denounce this open call for hatred based on color. Looking forward to the California Democrat Party, the California Republican Party, Sen. Harris and Feinstein to denounce this KKK attitude by a Democrat Member of Congress—who already has explained her hatred of Jews, Israel—and refusal to oppose female genital mutilation. To summarize:

Congresswoman Omar hates Jews, white people and women—that is just for a strt. See it in her own words, her vile attitude against white men.

Go to this URL; Ilhan Omar: Americans ‘Should Be More Fearful Of White Men’

Look for the Molly Prince tweet. In the tweet is the video of her saying this–oh, and she also wants white men to be “profiled”.

CONTENTS

Vaccination mandates moves students to be home schooled Another safe District with well financed Democrat challenger California Republican Party Platform hearings/discussion this weekend John Harris: raises $$ for VP Pence and Guv Newsom Racism WANTED in selection of Citizens Redistricting Commission. Orange County registers voters—promotes volunteer action: congrats to Chair Fed Whitaker

“VACCINATION: As the state has tightened up vaccination exemptions, Soumya Karlamangla reports in the Times that the number of home-schooled children has increased:

“In the school year that ended in June, there were 6,741 home-schooled kindergartners without their shots in California, compared with 1,880 in the 2016-17 school year, according to state data. Overall, 1.2% of the state’s kindergartners were home-schooled and unvaccinated in the last school year, according to state data. (The state health department collects vaccination data only on kindergartners and seventh graders.)” (h/t Whats Matters)

Another district in which a Democratic challenger is raising eyebrows is the sprawling CD08 that stretches from Victorville through the foothills up to east of Sacramento, where it meets Rep. Tom McClintock ‘s CA04. In that district, challenger Chris Bubser (D) raised $204,800 in the second quarter, spent $36,055, and has $168,744 on hand. Republican Rep. Paul Cook raised $139,299 in the second quarter, spent $48,461, and had $298,565 on hand June 30. (h/t/ Scott Lay The Nooner) This shows no district is totally safe. We need to work hard for all of them.

On Saturday the Drafting Committee of the California Republican Party will hold a meeting to begin the process of developing a Platform for California Republicans. Will it be a solid conservative Platform, will it be the values of "Reframing the Republican Message" for which the Party spent $350,000 to determine some tax increases are OK, no on charter schools, but raise teacher salaries instead, with no mention of the Second Amendment or the sanctity of life? Monday I will give a report on the status of the Platform.

ROLL UP THE WINDOWS AND CLOSE THE VENTS: Before signing SB 200, Governor Newsom held a fundraiser Tuesday night at Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant, reports David Taub for GV Wire. John Harris, owner of Harris Farms, hosted the event and is also a regular GOP donor.(h/t to Scott Lay) The state of political financing is confusing. Even with a program you can't tell which team a player is on. A couple of weeks ago John Harris held a fund raiser for Vice President Pence!

The Left really belies people of color are slow, illiterate and unable to follow the rules and deadlines. For months every radical organization has been promoting people of color to apply for the Citizens Redistricting Commission. Now that the well know deadline of August 9 is approaching, they want to extend the deadline—since not enough (to their standards) of THEIR people have applied. Racism in its full glory—sick and demeaning. "PAINT BY NUMBERS: For the Bee, Sophia Bollag reports that advocacy groups are asking for an extension of the deadline to apply for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission as the number of women, Latino, and Asian applicants is dwarfed by those of white voters. They are asking that the August 9 deadline be extended to August 20.". (h/t) Scott Lay.

While the State Republican party still does not have a voter register program, the counties, organizations and volunteers are doing the job. On August 1 I will be in Napa discussing voter registration. On August 4th in the L.A. south Bay area I will hold a training session in Culver City for voter registration. More to be announced. But Orange County Chair Fred Whitaker is really doing the bob—working with organizations and volunteers for voter registration. Plus the great work by Cynthia Thatcher working the DMV offices:

"Our office has partnered with Republican organizations and volunteers to increase our outreach efforts leading up to 2020. This past weekend we had a great turnout as our volunteers walked Orange County homes to register voters as Republicans. We have also been working to deploy precinct walks to homes of conservative teachers to empower them and provide them the resources to leave their unions – providing them more take home pay while simultaneously weakening the political funds of these unions used against our candidates. We have also partnered with passionate patriots who have had a consistent presence at Orange County DMV locations to register voters. I want to thank Cynthia Thacker and Amy West for their hard work leading this project. If you would like to volunteer at the DMV to register voters please contact Cynthia Thacker at (714) 749-6585."

“Our office has partnered with Republican organizations and volunteers to increase our outreach efforts leading up to 2020. This past weekend we had a great turnout as our volunteers walked Orange County homes to register voters as Republicans. We have also been working to deploy precinct walks to homes of conservative teachers to empower them and provide them the resources to leave their unions – providing them more take home pay while simultaneously weakening the political funds of these unions used against our candidates. We have also partnered with passionate patriots who have had a consistent presence at Orange County DMV locations to register voters. I want to thank Cynthia Thacker and Amy West for their hard work leading this project. If you would like to volunteer at the DMV to register voters please contact Cynthia Thacker at (714) 749-6585.”

