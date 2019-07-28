By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/29/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

Saturday saw a major victory fo conservative and Republican principles at the CRP Platform Drafting Committee meeting near LAX, in Los Angeles.

The current Platform, adopted in 2015 was adopted again with some minor amendments.

In the FAMILY section the Party kept the definition of marriage as between a male and female. After a seven year fight, the Platform will include language that says we only support elections where Republicans choose Republican nominees. In other words, we want a repeal of Prop. 14 Top Two For some very strange reason, the opposition to SB 54—Sanctuary States, did not pass and amend to the Platform. This will be attempted again. I do not know any Republican that supports the Democrat abuse of the Rule of Law and disrespect for law enforcement and the victims of illegal aliens. I am sure this will be fixed. The early effort to totally replace the conservative GOP Platform with the “Reframing the California Republican Party Message” was dropped. Guess supporting Democrat Lite policies would have caused bad vibes in the Party. Of course, $350,000 was spent, money meant to elect GOP’ers to office on this effort to further divide the CRP. At the end of the day, Saturday was great for Republicans, conservatives and those that believe you need values and principles to run for office and belong to a political Party.

Valadeo running—fund raisers planned Trump video showing the duplicity and socialism of the Democrats. Pass it on Video of Democrats trying to steal ballots from the unsuspecting. Watch Democrats mislead voters to harvest absentee ballot CRP Board discusses allowing Decline to State Voters to vote in Presidential Primary..could end all need to register Republican.

David is going to run, for sure, “Valadao sets September D.C. fundraiser for likely 2020 bid: One week after former Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) filed his statement of candidacy for a likely rematch bid against Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno), it appears he’s gearing up fundraising for the bid.



A fundraiser at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington benefiting his yet-to-be-announced campaign is scheduled for Sept. 10 based on invites obtained Thursday.



Hosts of the fundraiser include all elements of the House Republican leadership, including Valadao’s former neighbor Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (h/t The Sun) Pass this along to your friends. New Campaign Commercial By Trump Team Nails Omar and the Gang- Devastating video’s of their own words

4. Watch this “Ring” video to show the method Democrats used to hoodwink people into giving them their ballot. You will be disgusted. https://neighbors.ring.com/n/A7qgb

5. On Friday night the CRP Board of Directors meet. In a very confusing discussion, many were proposing an END to Republican voter registration in California. You read that right, some of our elected CRP officers want to end, by policy, Republican registration in California. How?

As you know under Prop. 14 Democrats, NPP and GOP’ers can vote for anyone for legislative or State Constitutional office. No reason to register Republican if anybody, including non Republicans can vote for a GOP’er.

Now, some in Party leadership want to go further. Allow Decline to State voters to vote in the Republican Presidential primary. Allow people that are NOT Republicans determine the delegates to a Republican National convention. At that point, if you do not have to be a Republican to vote for a Republican for legislative office, State Constitutional office or PRESIDENT in the primary, why register as a Republican—like in San Fran where you are harassed? This would negate the need for the next significant result from the Board meeting.

After 6.5 years without a CRP voter registration program—not a single voter was registered by the CRP in that time, a reason why our registration is done to 23%–Dems at 44 and DTS at 27. The Party will have a bounty program. Do not get too excited. It will ONLY be for the month of September. The rules will be complex—and only through the County Central Committees who will then have to make arrangements with volunteer and independent GOP clubs to do the work. Oh, several county committees and many volunteer clubs do not even meet in August. Then you have Labor Day and the CRP convention September 6-8. Very limited time to organize this important effort. As a friend of money says, this is “controlled failure”.

The good news is that volunteer clubs and groups have already begun registering voters. In the next several months I will be in at least 17 counties, physically, to help and train for their efforts—even without a bounty. I am not doing this as a paid CRP representative, I am doing it as a volunteer. Over the phone and in conference calls I am working with numerous groups to implement voter registration.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)