HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 7/30/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Bottom line: As of this time there is NO one in California with a title in the volunteer community working for President Trump. I have begun to notice that people in several counties—and some “working” statewide are claiming titles, as county chairs, State “organizers” or other title—NOT bestowed on them for the 2020 Presidential election.

When question some have told me they got the title in 2016—and did not give it up. That is not how it works in politics. Once an election is over, so is the title—you become a “former” county Chair. Unfortunately this has caused some problems for the Trump organizational effort. At this point there are California in touch with the Trump campaign, doing projects for the Trump campaign—but no one has a title in California as a volunteer.

I know all those claiming a 2020 title are well meaning and well intentioned—but that just confuses people since some of these folks overlap and other volunteers need to know which is the OFFICIAL Trump for President campaign people in California. That has not been decided—and it will be decided by the National Trump campaign. The good news is that there is plenty of work for everyone. They need as many volunteers as possible in California, dedicated to the re-election of Donald Trump. Titles are nice—but it is the work that counts.

CORRECTION: For those who attended the Saturday GOP Platform Drafting Committee meeting you know things ran quickly—very quickly. The meeting was set for from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Instead it ended by 12:30. Motions were made, quickly discussed and they moved on to the next issue. Chair Deborah Wilder was well organized an able to keep it moving and kept sidebar discussions to a minimum.

In the speed of the meeting, some did not understand all that was approved or disapproved. Yesterday I received a call from Cynthia Bryant, the Executive Director/CEO of the California Republican Party. She read my synopsis of the Drafting meeting in the HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS column. She explained to me that the amendment to the Platform, putting the Party on record in OPPOSITION to Sanctuary State (SB 54) did pass and it is in the recommended Platform they are sending out this week. Also, under the rules you have till August 22 to submit amendments to the Drafting Committee’s Report

GOP registration in OC Dane Acosta NOT running

During this period of time the California Republican Party had no voter registrations program. Results were predictable—when told, the leaders said it did not matter. “Reality check: In the traditional heart of GOP power, Orange County, Democratic voter registration will overtake Republican registration any day, if it hasn’t already.

Over the weekend, the Orange County Registrar of Voters reported that out of 1.606 million voters:

546,392 are Republicans, 34%, a drop of almost 29,000 in four years.

545,392 are Democrats. That’s a mere 1,000-voter deficit.

440,965 are no-party preference voters, 27%.”

(h/t Dan Morain)

As we have known for a while, Dane Acosta is not going to run for his former Assembly seat. At this point there is no GOP candidate for this historically Republican seat. AD38 (Santa Clarita): removed former Assemblyman Dante Acosta (R)

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)