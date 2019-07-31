HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 7/31/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Guess Eric Swawell has proven to AOC and the Squad that he is as nutty as they are. Their candidate against him has dropped out. Now Eric has become the AOC quad Honorary Pet for California, “SWALWELL CHALLENGER OUT: Hayward City Councilwoman Aisha Wahab officially suspended her campaign for CD-15 yesterday, three weeks after Rep. Eric Swalwell — the seat’s current occupant — announced he would forsake a presidential run and hold onto his spot in the House. Wahab had been stacking up endorsements as it appeared Swalwell might cede his post. (h/t/ Politico)

Democrats use RACE and Sex to destroy political careers—fired employees based on racism and sexism. Maybe the GOP should go after this abused former Democrat workers? “RACE FOR THE HOUSE: Dazed and Confused

Much of the DCCC’s senior staff is out in a massive shakeup caused by calls from within the House caucus to increase the diversity in the committee’s leadership” (h/t/Hotline).

As expected, within hours of the signing of SB 27—the bill to disallow President Trump on the ballot, numerous organizations sent begging letter for money—as if they were going to sue to get him back on the ballot. This is like ambulance chasing attorneys at an accident. In fact, the Trump campaign will be suing, directly or indirectly and the legal aspect of this will not be run by organizations, PAC’s of an individual. Sad to see folks use this abuse of power by the Democrats as a way to collect money. If you get such a request for money, ask how it is going to be spent, who the attorneys are that will file suit. Get details.

This is what famed national political writer—a LEFTIST had to say on Twitter:

“

“Nate Silver

@NateSilver538

If any politician tries to restrict who you can vote for when they meet Constitutional requirements for the office, you should vote them out of office while you still have the chance.” I suspect to see emails about money raising for the Recall of Newsom, based on his signing of a bill only a dictator could love.

More open corruption of the Democrat Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara—when will he be indicted? “ ” New actions by state insurance commissioner appear to benefit another campaign donor ,” by Jeff McDonald in the San Diego Union-Tribune: “One day in April, the California Assembly insurance committee passed a pet insurance bill that critics say could make it harder for consumers to collect benefits. That same day, Darlene Graber wrote a check to Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s re-election campaign for $7,800.” (h/t/ Politico)

“One day in April, the California Assembly insurance committee passed a pet insurance bill that critics say could make it harder for consumers to collect benefits. That same day, Darlene Graber wrote a check to Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s re-election campaign for $7,800.” (h/t/ Politico) Looks like few want to spend money to read fiction and Democrat press releases—the market place is speaking? When will the El Segundo Times (they moved from L.A. to this surburb a few months ago), “ “ Trouble at the Los Angeles Times: Memo says digital subscriptions way below goal ,” by Tom Jones for Poynter: “The Times had hoped to double its digital subscriptions from just more than 150,000 to 300,000 this year — a number that would have to be doubled again, the memo said, to come close to covering editorial costs. But midway through the year, the Times is nowhere near that number, having netted only 13,000 digital subscriptions in 2019.”

“The Times had hoped to double its digital subscriptions from just more than 150,000 to 300,000 this year — a number that would have to be doubled again, the memo said, to come close to covering editorial costs. But midway through the year, the Times is nowhere near that number, having netted only 13,000 digital subscriptions in 2019.” The very first, of MANY lawsuits, has been filed against SB 27—taking Trump off the ballot. Surprisingly, it was filed by a rogue DEMOCRAT. We still expect the Trumo campaign to file a lawsuit as well. “According to Richard Winger of Ballot Access News, the lawsuit was filed in Southern District of California by Rocky De La Fuente. The Southern District comprises of San Diego and Imperial counties and sits in San Diego. The case was randomly assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan, a semi-retired Clinton appointee.

He ran in 2016 as a Democrat and garnered 0.2% of the vote. The complaint asserts De La Fuente is running in 2020 as a Republican and is a San Diego resident.” (h/t Scott Lay)

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)