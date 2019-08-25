HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/28/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Normally, weeks before a California Republican Party convention the names of the Saturday lunch and dinner speakers are announced and promoted. As of Sunday, 8/25/19 at noon, those names are not known to the delegates. That does not mean that conservatives and delegates will not have a great dinner!

This dinner is sponsored by the Tea Party California Caucus and co-hosted by the California Republican Assembly and the Los Angeles Hispanic Republican Club!

This is a chance for conservatives to meet and network.

Sat. Sept. 7th. Buffet style dinner catered and provided by Tuscan’s Brewery and Pizza.

Our Speaker, Graham Ledger on the hit OANN news show The Daily Ledger will be there to give us the latest from the front lines.

Donation Ticket Prices: $50.00 per person or $90.00 per couple.

Only 100 Tickets will be sold for this dinner and they are selling fast.

When: Saturday September 7th 7PM

Where: Republican Headquarters, 78-880 Hwy 111 La Quinta, Ca 92253

Speaker: Graham Ledger Host of The Daily Ledger OANN

Go here to purchase your ticket online: https://www.teapartycc.com/2019fall-dinner

Volunteers do voter registration Pro-tax Republican Cannella drops out of Supervisor race Democrats forced to pay what he owes! Capitol Weekly—no GOP leader important enough to be listed in top 100—Democrat leader listed as #12. Even in Oakland, the volunteers are doing voter registration. This is from a volunteer leader in the area…” Reminder…… We’ll set up tables for Voter Registration in front of Oakland’s Paramount Theatre, Wed 8/14, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. Stop by anytime to help pass out conservative messages, engage and show support for our existence!

Location: 2025 Broadway, one block from BART on 19th Station

Bring your sunscreens, smiles, water and snacks.

2.” The delay in the campaign finance fraud trial of Duncan Hunter from September 10 until January 14 has created a problem for the voters in eastern San Diego County, reports Charles T. Clark in the SDUT. Clark writes:

“The January trial is expected to last four weeks, ending shortly before the March 3 primary. Depending on the fate of Hunter’s appeal to dismiss the indictment, the trial could be further delayed.

Regardless, the new January trial date may force the Republican Party and potential candidates to start making tough decisions.” (h/t Dan Morain)

Another pro tax Republican decides he can’t win election—drops out of race. “ Ex-Sen. Cannella ends Stanislaus Supervisor campaign after a month: One month after a splashy announcement, former State Sen. Anthony Cannella (R–Ceres) announced Wednesday he would not be pursuing an open Supervisor seat in Stanislaus County.



The reason? He discovered a conflict of interest originating from his engineering business, which conducts surveying work for the County.



Cannella’s bid would have provided some interesting insights about voters’ true feelings after his term-ending deal to vote in favor of Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2017 gas tax hike in exchange for hundreds of millions in funding for expansion of the Altamont Corridor Express. “ (h/t The Sun)

“The settlement came to light in Rep. TJ Cox’s latest financial disclosure form, which was due on Aug. 13. He owed $58,000 to three employees dating back to 2015 at Constellation Mines, a company where he was a director until early this year.” (h/t Politico) Capitol Weekly just published its yearly list of 100 important people in California politics and public policy. Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democrat Party is listed at #12. No one from the California Republican Party is listed., Only a few GOP oriented lobbyists are listed—and they work with the Democrats as the “Republican” in tax increase and other Progressive policy fights. To see the complete list: https://capitolweekly.net/capitol-weeklys-top-100-ten-years-and-counting/



(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)