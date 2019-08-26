HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/28/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

This is from Dan Morain of CalMatters.

The early line on this race, with Cong. Paul Cook running for Supervisor is this:

Assemblyman Jay Obernolte will be the establishment candidate. Expect Cong. McCarthy to support him, almost immediately.

Former Assemblyman Tim Donnelly will be the solid conservative candidate.

Assemblyman Chad Mayes may cause the Democrats to pull their candidate. Why? Because they would love to have a GOP member of Congress that spends his time denouncing President Trump, supports tax increases and willing to work for a Democrat agenda—while claiming to be a conservative.

This is NOT a surprise. But, now that we are getting close to filing, Cook has to pull the trigger and retire from Congress.

Prediction: If the Democrats do not pull their real Democrat candidate, the November election will be between Obernolte and the Democrat. If the Dems do pull their candidate, the November election will be between Donnelly and Mayes. This will be a barn burner.

CA08 (High Desert): The buzz has been around for a few days and the pieces seem to be coming together. Congressman Paul Cook (R-Yucca Valley) is strongly considering not running for re-election and instead running for San Bernardino County supervisor. I didn’t write about it since Cook doesn’t live in the supe district opening up, but as the LAT’s Christine Mai-Duc tweeted yesterday, Cook is exploring the move from his Yucca Valley home north to retiring San Bernardino county supervisor Robert Lovingood‘s district 1.

Cook has been on the retirement watch short list since after the 2018 election. He is the oldest members of the Republican delegation from California. He turns 77 on the day of the March 3, 2020 primary election. While that has him junior to Grace Napolitano, Maxine Waters, and Nancy Pelosi, it’s a lot harder to stretch out a congressional career when your party is in the minority. (Eyes are still on Napolitano, but we’ve said that for a couple of cycles). Few independent analysts believe the GOP has a serious shot of retaking the house in 2020 and with the next hope likely being 2022, after redistricting.

After you’ve tasted the majority, it’s hard to wait around in the minority long when you are also making retirement plans.

If Cook indeed decides on a supervisorial run, several names are in the mix for CA08. Most likely to make a run is Assemblymember Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake). Also mulling a bid is Chad Mayes (R-Yucaipa) and former Assemblymember Tim Donnelly (R-Twin Peaks).

This is a GOP district, with Republican John Cox receiving 9.6% more votes than Gavin Newsom in 2018, and Trump beat H. Clinton here by 15.1% in 2016.

CRP Continue with California Republican Leadership Fund—while FPPC investigates Newsom to file another political lawsuit against the Trump Administration Chan Zuckerberg spend millions to harm FACEBOOK property values—seriously!!! Newsom wants illegal alien that shot husband to stay on California streets NOT A JOKE: City of Sacramento sues homeless for harassment.

The California Republican Leadership Fund, previously fined by the FPPC and currently under investigation by the FPPC has continued a contract with the California Republican Party. In the past the CRP and several county committees, without the full knowledge of the members of the county committees have been raising and spending money for candidates. The CRP pays $15,000 a month to reimburse the CRLF for services.

It should be noted that the Board of the CRP did not vote for this contract. Apparently it was signed prior to the current administration, though it is not known if the current Board is fully aware of the agreement. We are watching to see if any GOP county committees signed a new agreement with them. Under terms of previous agreements the members of the committees have no idea who is giving the money or where the money is being spent. In L.A. County more than $100,000 was spent on candidates—outside the county and only ONE GOP candidate from L.A. County received any money.

Playing politics with your tax dollars. California Guv Newsom is going to file yet another lawsuit against the Trump Administration. Does not matter the subject—he needs to do this once a week to prove to the Socialists he is one of them: From Politico—“ — WHERE’S GAVIN? Announcing a “legal action on immigration” — presumably, another lawsuit against the Trump administration — with state Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Sacramento.

Announcing a “legal action on immigration” — presumably, another lawsuit against the Trump administration — with state Attorney General in Sacramento. Economic illiterate or someone trying to TANK FACEBOOK stock? The wife of mark Zuckerberg has donated one million dollars to the effort to raise property taxes for commercial and industrial properties—trying to end Prop. 13. If passed it would great massive tax increases for the properties OWNED by Facebook and cause a loss of equity and even stock price. Why is she spending money earned from Facebook to economically hurt the firm? My guess is that she never had an economics or ethics class. From Politico: “ FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has donated $1 million to Schools and Communities First, the coalition of labor, education and community organizations backing a 2020 “split roll” ballot measure aimed at lifting Prop. 13’s commercial property tax caps, sources tell POLITICO.

to Schools and Communities First, the coalition of labor, education and community organizations backing a 2020 “split roll” ballot measure aimed at lifting Prop. 13’s commercial property tax caps, sources tell POLITICO. This is who Guv Newsome wants to protect and keep on our streets—feel safe? “ “ She faces deportation after shooting her husband. Now Gov. Newsom could pardon her, ” by the LATimes’ Phil Willon: “Newsom has been giving heightened consideration to pardon requests from people targeted for deportation, prompted largely by the Trump administration’s widespread crackdown on immigrants, especially those with criminal records.”

“Newsom has been giving heightened consideration to pardon requests from people targeted for deportation, prompted largely by the Trump administration’s widespread crackdown on immigrants, especially those with criminal records.” This may be the dumbest lawsuit ever—City of Sacramento suing the homeless for harassing people. How much will this cost the taxpayers for the lawsuit? What happens when they disappear to Stockton, Lodi or Elk Grove? Who will defend them? If the City wins, how are they going to pay. More proof Democrats are dumb—this Democrat owned city is just a joke.

“Rather than tough-on-crime policies, Sacramento sues 7 transients for harassing businesses

The City of Sacramento announced it is suing seven transients they claim are Sacramento residents, to ban them as a “public nuisance” in a downtown neighborhood. Rather than adopting a tough-on-crime policy, the city chose to sue penniless, homeless drugged-up vagrants. While more than 5,000 drugged up transients and vagrants terrorize businesses throughout the city, they’ve chosen seven to sue.

California Globe