HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 8/28/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Issa Appears to Be in 50th District Race

Per his website, former Rep. Darrell Issa appears to be jumping into the race for the congressional district neighboring the one he used to represent, currently represented by embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter.

The website DarrellIssa.com says he’s opened an exploratory committee, and says “I have received such a tremendous outpouring of encouragement from supporters inside the district, and around the state and across the Nation. I’m truly grateful for the many encouraging phone calls, messages and letters that I have received.”

Republican Carl DeMaio recently entered the race, which also includes several other candidates, including El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells. (h/t Voice of San Diego)

38th AD still without a candidate Tea Party/L.A. Hispanic Club/CRA announce dinner–speaker on CRP convention. Training for Church registration/ballot harvesting by Craig Huey at CRP convention. Over 1,000 bills to be considered in two weeks!

At this time the 38th Assembly District still does not have a candidate on the Republican side. Dante Acosta, who lost his seat in 2018 is not only not running again…he is leaving the State. He took a job with the SBA in El Paso, Texas. The Democrat Assemblywoman Christy smith has about $400,000 cash on hand at the last report. We are one week away from the next convention of the California Republican party. We are looking forward to hearing who the speakers will be for the Saturday lunch and dinner. Normally, this is announced weeks and months in advance. The main program of the convention will be the adoption of the CRP Platform, done once every four years.

The Tea Party California Caucus, along with co-sponsors the California Republican Assembly and the Los Angles Hispanic Club is holding a dinner on Saturday night, $50 a person. The speaker is One America Network anchor Graham Ledger. This is a chance for conservatives to socialize, network and form a strong bond. For information go to https://www.teapartycc.com/2019fall-dinnerAt the end of July, the Anti-Trump “New Way California”., led by Chad Mayes, Kristin Olsen and Schwarzenegger, ended their FPPC number. In its place, they created a new group, “New Way California Foundation”. Some rumors have it that when President Trump is re-nominated, they will use the Foundation to form a new political Party. Of course Mayes will have to decide to run for the Paul Cook Congressional seat as a Republican or some other Party. We will know by December 12.

3. IMPORTANT EVENT AT CRP CONVENTION:

Politics has changed. The 2018 election was a game changer.

With the Democrats perfecting advanced marketing strategies for ballot harvesting, fundraising, volunteers, voter registration mobilization and GOTV, 2020 could be yet another Republican Wipe out.

But a ‘Blue Tsunami’ can be stopped. With the right marketing and advertising strategies and tactics, Republicans can win.

Republicans are 10 years behind when it comes to marketing.

I’m Craig Huey and I have been asked to talk at the upcoming convention: “Winning: How to Do Ballot Harvesting and Multichannel Integrated Marketing – Better Than the Democrats”

It’s at the Renaissance Indian Wells in the Capri Room on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 3:15. You can reserve a seat here: www.craighuey.com/CAGOP

4. Thanks to Scott Lay and his newsletter “The Nooner” (a must read every day, we have these numbers—the number of bills to be considered over the net two weeks

Pending on the Senate Floor are 241 measures for Monday, including a dozen concurrence items, 4 bills on consent, and 222 measures on 3rd Reading.

429 + 31 + 241 = 701 measures pending in the Senate

In the meantime, the Assembly Appropriations Committee meets Wednesday morning to consider 11 measures. Other Assembly committees are considering 7 measures this week.

Pending on the Assembly Floor are 136 measures for Monday, including 20 concurrence items, 17 bills on consent, and 99 measures on 3rd Reading.

222 + 18 + 136 = 376 measures pending in the Assembly

1,077 total measures pending”