HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

NEED HELP TO END ABSENTEE BALLOT HARVESTING

By Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views 4/29/19

We have seen a lot of hand wringing, cries and yelling from Republican leadership in regard to the harvesting of absentee ballot. Yet, as best as could be told, aside from press statements and words in a speech, the California Republican Party seems to be staying away from the only way we can end absentee ballot harvesting (we could repeal the law—but the Democrats have total control of the legislature.)

How do you end absentee ballot harvesting? By going to the courts. On what grounds? Easy—there is no chain of custody of the ballot. No proof the person who picked up your absentee ballot actually delivered it to the Registrar of Voters and more.

Last Friday I was on the phone with an attorney from a legal foundation based in Washington, D.C. Also, on the phone was a California attorney concerned about election law—and deeply involved Statewide in the political world. Based on the call, I realize more is happening to stop absentee ballot harvesting. But, as a caution, I was told, there is an Arizona case before the 9th Circuit, filed by the Democrats. They are suing to END the Arizona ban on absentee ballot harvesting. Need to watch this one.

In California the attorneys are looking for the following type of Plaintiff and situations, for a proposed lawsuit. We need the information as quickly as possible.

If you gave your ballot to someone who came to the door, was it counted? Check with your registrar of voters Were you harassed the last thirty days of the November, 2018 by unknown people coming to your door, day after day, demanding your absentee ballot Did you receive an absentee ballot when you did not ask for it? Did you get the name of the person or organization that was sponsoring the door to door pick up of absentee ballots? Did someone offer to help you finish filling out your ballot?

Please send me your stories to stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net We need to act quickly, so we do not lose any more elections due to absentee ballot harvesting.

Let us not continue to complain about the darkness—lets’ turn on the lights!

