HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/5/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

As of Wednesday night the California Republican party has announced the following speakers for its convention:

Lunch on Friday—the speaker will be the Chairwoman

Dinner on Friday—Energy Secretary, and former Texas Governor, Rick Perry

Saturday–No lunch speaker named\

Saturday dinner—no speaker listed

Saturday speakers session—this session will represent a vast majority of the State Republicans and a small group of Republicans:

Brad Pascale—Trump campaign manger

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer—Like Bernie Sanders supports the government take over of utilities and sometimes listed as a No-Trumper

“ State is investigating Assemblyman Bill Brough’s use of campaign funds ,” by OC Register’s Brooke Staggs: “Assemblyman Bill Brough is under investigation by the state agency charged with regulating government ethics in California after a complaint alleged he’s spent roughly $200,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses over the past four years.” (h/t/ Politico—original story in Right on Daily)

“Assemblyman Bill Brough is under investigation by the state agency charged with regulating government ethics in California after a complaint alleged he’s spent roughly $200,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses over the past four years.” (h/t/ Politico—original story in Right on Daily) Another Republican has announced against Brough: Laurie Davies Endorsed by former BOE Member and State Assemblywoman Diane Harkey along with several current and former ﻿Laguna Niguel local elected officials. Ed Sachs, the Mayor of Mission Viejo is also running as a Republican.

Looks like the race for Congress in the 25th is over with Mike Garcia as the victor. Underwood is still in the race, but does not seem to be a factor.. · CA25 (Santa Clarita-Palmdale): removed nonprofit executive Suzette Valladares (R)

AD38 (Santa Clarita): added nonprofit executive Suzette Valladares (R) – toss-up – challenge to Christy Smith (D)

