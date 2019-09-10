HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/11/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

BIG STORY:

For Republicans the just completed State convention was a major success. For the No-Trumpers—it was a major failure. For instance:

The No-Trumpers tried to stop the passage of a resolution by Tom Hudson that would put the Party on record in opposition to allowing NON Republicans to vote in the Presidential primary. At first this measure was tabled. But, after the Left realized the public relations disaster, they allowed it to be heard by the Resolutions Committee—where it passed unanimously—even though only ONE conservative was on the Committee.

By two votes, keeping marriage between a man and a woman was kept in the Platform at the Platform Committee meeting—that passed the full body. Also, for the first time, the Platform supports the concept that only Republicans should be allowed to vote in GOP primaries—in other words the CRP is now on record in favor of repealing Prop. 14—the Top Two.

Sadly, I have been attending conventions since the 1960’s—only missing one in in 1987. Due to my wife having a serious medical problem (thanks for the prayers) I was unable to attend. But, I was SHOCKED to hear that the Chair, Mrs. Patterson, was BOOED by lots of delegates. As I remember it, yes, periodically a few people in the past booed the Chair—but never so many, so sustained.

The better news is that the Tea Party California Caucus, with the California Republican Assembly and the Los Angeles Hispanic Club co-sponsoring, had over 150 people at it Saturday night dinner—the largest number ever. They heard One America Network News anchor and show host Graham Ledger speak about the future of the conservative movement and the re-election of President Trump.

While the convention had 930 delegates—in person and by proxy, the largest vote total was 775.

CONTENTS

Major Independent candidate against Ted Lieu Mayor Kevin Faulconer moves on California Republican Party. Issa gets support for Congress at CRP convention Who is the Mayor of San Diego, really? Opportunity to support President Trump

1. The move away from the Republican Party is continuing. In a Congressional race against Democrat Ted Lieu, a major INDEPENDENT candidate has emerged. From USA Today, “Tomi Lahren’s fiance Brandon Fricke is running for Congress as an independent in California.” BTW, this will be a well financed campaign and like the Poizner campaign for Insurance Commissioner as an NPP. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/09/09/tomi-lahrens-fiance-brandon-fricke-runs-congress-california/2264164001/?utm_source=feedblitz&utm_medium=FeedBlitzRss&utm_campaign=usatoday-newstopstories

At the CRP convention, the Mayor of San Diego—who, like Bernie Sanders wants government to OWN utility companies—a a potential candidate for Governor in 2022—as either a Republican or NPP—and a non supporter for re-election of Donald Trump, got one of his own people as a member of the Board of Directors of the Republican Party. Will she represent Faulconer or the Republican Party? “California Republican Party Elects Latina Francis Barraza as Regional Vice Chair South

Sep 07, 2019 11:00 am | San Diego News Desk

The California Republican Party elected Francis Barraza, Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Community Engagement, to be South Regional Vice Chairwoman at the CAGOP convention. She formerly served as the Executive Director of the Republican Party of San Diego County, State Director of Hispanic Initiatives for the Republican National Committee

From Politico—looks like the GOP loves Darrel Issaa for Congress!! “ THE COMEBACK KID? Former Rep. Darrell Issa was mobbed by well-wishers, selfie-takers and supporters this weekend as he edges ever closer to formally declaring a run for Rep. Duncan Hunter’s #CA50 seat. He’s still nominated for the job of leading the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, but says the confirmation has been held up by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. Issa says the matter should be resolved by the middle of September — when he’ll decide whether to convert his exploratory committee and jump in … Also working the room: radio host and GOP activist Carl DeMaio, who’s already declared.”.

“We never get tired of WINNING! Katrina Pierson, Senior Adviser National Spokesperson for the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign (also Fox News and CNN contributor during the campaign of 2016) will be coming to the Bay Area to meet with us!

As Senior National Spokesperson for Trump 2020, NorthStar PAC & Frederick Douglass Foundation Of Ca. invite you to a private dinner event with Katrina Pierson on Saturday September 21st.

Katrina is excited to confirm with us 2020 tactics & strategies that will bring YUGE 2020 success! Her discussion with us will cover best practices for activating grassroots committees & groups, and best winning messages for this vital America first Trump 2020 campaign.

If you are interested in attending this private dinner fundraising event please RSVP ASAP (very limited space)

Please confirm your attendance via RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trump-2020-senior-adviser-private-meeting-tickets-71387492913

