HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/11/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Unbeknownst to the delegates to the California Republican Party convention, a resolution was submitted—in a timely fashion—to ask for the Repeal of Prop. 14—the Top Two. The Party did NOT notify the delegates by putting it on the website. The Chair of the Committee did not allow it to be heard or debated. The Chair claimed while running for office that she was NOW opposed to Prop. 14—after spending years collecting proxies on behalf of Charles Munger to keep Republicans from voting for Republican nominees (exclusively). By burying the resolution she assured the Party unable to debate and vote to end the destruction of Prop. 14. In 2018 there were 41 legislative seats, out of 153, without a Republican on the November ballot—that is the policy the Party wants to continue. You might ask the BOARD to take this up and put them on record—do you want Republicans deciding who is the Republican nominee or that a Republican can be on the November ballot—or do you OPPOSE the Republican Party acting for the almost 5,000,000 registered Republicans in the State?

This is at the same time the Resolution Committee Chair declared out of order a resolution to allow ONLY Republicans to vote for a Republican candidate for President. It took an uprising to reverse that. The point here is simple. Leadership is making itself clear that it is working hard to open the Party to Decline to State Voters. Could that be why they invited the Bernie Sanders wannabee—the pro-choice, pro-open borders, pro-government OWNING utilities, Republican Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer—who will run for Governor in 2022 as either a Republican or an NPP?

Errol Webber has been a candidate for Lt. Governor in 2022. Now he has decided to run, instead for Congress against the openly Socialist Democrat Karen Bass in the heart of Los Angeles.

In the 10 th Congressional District Charles Dossett has dropped out and endorsed Bill Elliot. This is the old Denham seat.

Has Omar Navarro been arrested yet? Yesterday I received a press release showing that an arrest warrant (allegededly) has been issued against Omar Navarro, the former and future candidate against Cong. Maxine Waters. The charges? He allegedly violated a restraining order five times. The person who got the order is Deanna Lorraine, a “Love Consultant” from Redondo Beach—she is running for Congress against San Fran Nan—Pelosi. The district is over 400 miles from her home!! This is getting crazier by the moment. I have reached out to Omar Navarro for a comment—but no response as of this posting.)

From Politico—Harkey had already endorsed another candidate for this congressional seat, “ ‘WRONG’ GUY? “Issa blasted by former GOP ally as he considers new congressional bid,” by POLITICO’s Jeremy B. White: “‘Issa: The wrong candidate for all the “Right” reasons,’ reads a missive from Diane Harkey obtained by POLITICO. Last cycle, she suffered one of the most lopsided defeats among the seven seats Democrats flipped in California.”

“‘Issa: The wrong candidate for all the “Right” reasons,’ reads a missive from Diane Harkey obtained by POLITICO. Last cycle, she suffered one of the most lopsided defeats among the seven seats Democrats flipped in California.” The NCAA has already announces that is the bill is passed allowing college students to get paid to play athletics, the colleges will NOT be allowed to play in post-season games—like the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl or another Bowl, “ FINAL PLAY? “ NCAA sends California governor letter calling name, likeness bill ‘unconstitutional,’ ” by USA Today’s Christopher Bumbaca and Steve Berkowitz: “Reference to the bill’s legality signals the NCAA’s potential willingness to sue California under the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution No more USC, UCLA, Stanford, Cal or Fresno State to be seen on the BIG GAME DAYS.

“Reference to the bill’s legality signals the NCAA’s potential willingness to sue California under the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution No more USC, UCLA, Stanford, Cal or Fresno State to be seen on the BIG GAME DAYS. (Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)