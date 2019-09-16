By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/17/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

CONTENTS

AD 73—Coincidences? Feinstein raises money for Biden, NOT Harris Talking Points—What they are Issa interviewed by Senate—Will he still run for Congress?

1. This is from Scott Lays “The Nooner”:

“AD73 (Coastal South Orange): The challenge to Assemblyman Bill Brough (R), who has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior from before he was in Assembly has political camps facing off. Laguna Niguel councilwoman Laurie Davies (R) has rolled out endorsements from former Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey, former congresswoman Mimi Walters, Newport Beach mayor Diane Dixon, and many more local elected officials.”

Now remember, there are no coincidences according to many detective stories. Bryan Watkins is the new California Republican Party Political

Director. Before that he worked for Targeted Victory (2012-14). Davies has as her consultant: Targeted Victory.

Prediction GOP Assemblyman Bill Brough takes out his filing papers—but does not file for re-election.

How much does Sen. Dianne Feinstein dislike Sen. Kamela Harris. Not only has Feinstein endorsed Biden, but in a little while she is hosting a California fund raiser for him. Maybe the next time Harris runs for office, we can remind people of what Feinstein and others think of Harris.

Hint to those sending Talking Points. Talking Points are telling people the facts and spin on an issue. Volunteers use them for call in to radio shows, debates, letters to the editor. Announcing your plans and programs are NOT Talking Points, they are self promotions.

Today former Congressman Darrell Issa is finally, after a year, being interviewed for a Trade position. Just because he is being interviewed does not mean the Democrats will allow a Committee or floor vote for him. Still expect Issa to run for the Hunter seat in Congress.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)