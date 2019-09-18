HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/17/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Cook to Retire—Wild race to replace in CD 8 Central Committees arrange for filing fees? Newsom to veto SB-1—the anti-farmer/family water bill. CRP wants you to request he veto bill (to make sure) OC GOP asks Bill Brough NOT to run for re-election Redistricting Commission extends another deadline—to few responses

Congressman Paul Cook announced he is not running for re-election. Instead will run for the Board of Supervisors. There are three possible GOP candidates: Assemblyman Chad Mayes, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (endorsed by Paul Cook) and former Assemblyman Tim Donnelly. Add to what will be a VERY crowded primary a candidate from Yucca Valley, Jeremy Staat—a former NFL player—four teams in four years. As they announce, we will report..(It should be noted that Staat is attending Liberty College, the ala mater of Chad Mayes—wonder if he is politically the same? If Mayes does not run will he endorse Staat?

Chad Mayes had a poll taken, and as expected in a Republican District his numbers were bad. At this point it does not look like he will run. In the Bay area, some Central Committees have joined with donors to try to get GOP candidates on the March ballot. That is a good sign that the Party is trying to revive itself.

3. The good news is that TWO DAYS ago, Gov. Newsom announced he would the veto the anti-farmer, anti-consumer water bill, SB 1. Just to make sure Newsom followed through on his announcement, the CRP sent out a notice yesterday asking folks to tell Newsome to veto the bill as promised.

4. The California Political News and Views tries to stay AHEAD of the news. On Tuesday, in this column, we predicted that GOP Assemblyman Brough, due to sex charges, would not run for re-election. Now the Orange County Republicans have asked him not to run. From the Sacramento Bee, Orange County GOP asks Bill Brough to drop 2020 election bid … https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article235165732.html4

5. UPDATE ON REDISTRICTING COMMISSION: Last week they held a webinair for applicants that reached the second level. Documents, letters of recommendation and questionnaire responses were due September 20. But since so FEW returned the paperwork (possibly under 100) they extended the period to October 13. Remember, the oringial deadline for level one had to be extended because they did not receive enough applicants from the “RIGHT” demographics. Can you spell discrimination and racism? Democrats are like that. Why hasn’t the mainstream media reported on this? I asked a friend, his reply: “As Al Gore would say, ‘this is an Inconvenient Truth’”

