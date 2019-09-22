HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

By

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/23/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

Now it can be told. Everyone has been waiting to hear who will be in charge of the Trump campaign in California. Activists want to know who will lead the volunteer effort to re-elect Donald Trump in California.

The Co-chairs of the campaign (it is STRONGLY rumored) will be CRP Chair Jessica Patterson and California Congressman and GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. In the past it has been normal for the State CRP Chair and the top GOP elected official to co-chair the Official Presidential nominee campaign. But, it goes further than that.

Instead of having volunteers lead the Trump campaign in California, all volunteers and the strategic effort will be run through the California Republican Party. No volunteers will be in charge, just staffers and the CRP Chair (McCarthy will be EXTREMELY busy winning back congressional seats nationwide as to be minimally involved in the California Trump effort—except to raise money for the President from California)

The upside is that everything will be run through one source and coordination between the volunteers, the counties and Trump supporters will go through one source.

The downside is that this eliminates Democrats and Decline to State voters from helping the President in California—since they either left the Party or did not join it because they did not want to be a part of it. Then you have the numerous, about half of the GOP’ers who have no trust in the CRP and its leadership having the best interests of conservatives at heart (i.e. at the recent convention conservatives had a motion on the floor, it was defeated—and then the Chair said, “you lost another one.”)

There is a solution to this problem. To bring conservatives in to work for President Trump (if an attempt is made to bring Trump supporters into the campaign, then divert them to other races, it will backfire—big time). Trump supporters want to work for Trump and willing to help GOP candidates—but it must be what the volunteers want, not the Party.

The solution is to have the CRP appoint a Chair of the volunteer effort that is a volunteer, known and respected as a volunteer and conservative. Not a “conservative” who represents the Establishment—a real conservative. The goal, for all of us is to win legislative seats and to maximize the volunteer effort for President Trump. Will Leadership reach out to conservatives—or will the current divide continue and deepen?

There is movement—the movement is former candidates and volunteer leaders leaving the State. Maybe it started a few years ago when Carly Fiorna was defeated for the U.S. Senate—she then moved to Virginia.

Now you have former Assemblyman Dante Acosta moving to Arizona. Then you have former Congressional candidate Antonio Sabato, he moved to Florida—though he is endorsing candidates for office in California, though prior to running for office (and supporting Trump in 2016) he had never been an endorser or involved in Party politics.

You have Stanislaus GOP County Cahir—and member of the Board of Supervisors Jim DeMartini, moving to Nevada when his term ends in a few months.

You have 2016 Regional Director for Volunteers for Trump, Wes Walker, moving to Florida—maybe he will team up with Sabato? From 3,000 miles away Walker still wants to be involved in California politics.\

During campaigns a lot of disinformation, misrepresentations and downright lies are spread about candidates. I am disgusted with those that do not run campaigns based on policy, experience and abilities. In the race in the 12th CD—San Fran Nan Pelosi, I am not endorsing any candidate. But, since so much misrepresentation has been spread, I had a conversation with the candidate, Deanna Lorraine and asked her about the stories told about her. I thought my readers should see her response:“

“Making Love Great Again” is about restoring traditional values, courtship and relationships. Modern feminism and the sexual revolution fueled this casual sex culture, ruined love and the ability to have committed relationships. Feminists have made it nearly impossible for modern women to have the things they year for the most – marriage and family. Young people are now so inundated with sex that they are literally desensitized to it and divorced from any love or emotion. These are not attitudes or conditions that will set women and men up to genuinely respect each other – nor facilitate an environment for authentic connection. As always, God is right – I believe that practicing abstinence before marriage, or as close to that as possible sets people up for the greatest success and I’ve promoted that for years. Casual sex is a downward spiral that sets people up for failure in so many aspects. We can’t expect our modern culture to set a positive example for us though; we need to take it upon ourselves to uphold our own moral restraints and virtues around relationships and with enough people, we can cause change. If enough men and women join together and start thinking of “virtuousness” as the new hotness and “character” as the new sexy, then we have a real shot at “Making Love Great Again” and winning at relationships. “ Contrary to the stories, she does not support one-night stands, casual sex or being promiscuous. Again, I am not endorsing any candidate—just want a level playing field.”

The next HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS will discuss GOP leaders and elected officials promoting candidates to run as NPP, not GOP, GOP’er leaving the Party. Worse, GOP elected officials, leaders and donors endorsing NPP candidates instead of finding good GOP’ers—especially in Red Districts! Example: Nathan Alonzo, former Sen. Vidak staffer, re-registered as a Decline to State. The GOP Mayor of Fresno endorsed a DEMOCRAT for city council—in a Republican district, instead of finding a GOP’er to back and support.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)