By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/23/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

In my perusal of the Internet and many sources, I found this.

In most cases it is illegal for staff members to endorse candidate for office in a contested primary. The SFGOP has gone through a series of problems lately. An attempt at a congressional endorsement, without notifying the public, the Committee or all the candidates that have announced for the office. Then you had the circumstances of the Chair appointing Clint Griess—a former Peace and Freedom Party member, a former London Breed staffer and a Republican since August 8, 2019—in time to be appointed SFGOP Executive Director.

Now Griess has posted an article on the web (see below) asking people to vote for John Dennis, the SFGOP Chair, and the person that appointed him as ED, for Congress. Clint goes further. In all caps he demands people stop the Dennis opponent from even running.

Will Clint resign or will the Committee fire him? Is this the role of a staff person.

I reached out to Chairman, congressional candidate John Dennis. He informed me that within minutes of being notified about the Griess posting, it was taken down. Also, he wanted to make clear that he wants GOP’ers to run for every office possible—and that he understands that while his opponent lives approximately 400 miles away, under the law she has every right to run.

Still, this does not make the Party look good and tells potential candidates that staffers—even if they do not get stupid and campaign for a candidate in the primary on the Internet—are thinking about it and doing it—without inconveniencing any electrons.

(I am not endorsing any candidate in this race)

Simi Valley, home of the Reagan Library will have an election city council in November, 2020. We (I am a resident of the city) already have an AOC supporter on the Council. Re3cntly she used city assets to promote illegal aliens hiding from ICE. A Recall has been started. Now, another AOC supporter is announced a run for the Council—by wanting to kill jobs and close businesses—because of climate change. But first he denounces the poor financial shape of the city and the troubles caused by Leftist Sacramento policies. The City has a two story limit on the size of buildings—he supports the stack and pack 8-10 story “affordable” housing mandates to create slums and crimes in this beautiful city.

Assemblyman Bill Brough apparently did not raise any significant money in September and due to NO ticket sales (not poor sales, NO sales) was forced to cancel his October fund raiser. Only a matter of time for his announcement he wants to stay closer to his family. In a neighboring District, GOP Assemblyman Steven Choi is facing criticism for his support of Brough. That could be a deciding factor in that race to elect a Sanders Democrat to the Assembly from Irvine!



(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “Tom/Tom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)