HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS/

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 9/26/19

“A people that wants to remain ignorant and free … wants what never has been and never will be” ~ Thomas Jefferson.”

The Democrats condemned all those involved with McCathyism, in the 1950’s. They especially opposed the blacklists—books, movies and careers were built on opposition to ending the career of people based on ideology. 2019 is NOT the 1950’s—today the Democrat Party embraces blacklisting, here is the proof. Former Democrat Senator Barbara Boxer is ENLISTING Hollywood Blacklisting Proponents to raise money for the Democrat Party. (h/p to Politico)

“FIRST IN PLAYBOOK … BOXER’S SHOW: Politics is spectacle, and California Sen. Barbara Boxer is marrying show business with the people’s business as she raises money for her PAC for a Change, which is focused on electing Dems to Congress and the White House. She’s hosting a dramatic reading of the Mueller report, bolstered by narrator’s commentary at the Saban Theater in October. The script was written by Janice Hirsch and will be performed by actors including Larry David, Debra Messing and Billy Porter.”

In a KQED radio (Bay Area public radio interview) CRP Chair Patterson announced the end of the California Trailblazers—the organization that allowed the vetting of candidates by the Establishment. Now, she says it will be brought “in-house” into the CRP. Actually, vetting of candidates is done by the Assembly and Senate Caucus, the campaigns are run by the Caucuses. The real vetting is done by the voters. Trailblazers—set up by Charles Munger made sure the more “acceptable candidates” were given the support needed. Trailblazers vetted candidates to find the movement conservatives and to move them aside for the Establishment candidates. For example, Chad Mayes.

More Proof the Sacramento Politiburo considers California a separate nation, not part of the United States. Newsom signs a trade agreement with Armenia! Isn’t that what the President does and Congress approves? “ Spare a thought today for Armenian-Americans — many of whom live in the Los Angeles area — who saw news of Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a California-Armenia trade pact get just a little overshadowed by other news yesterday. Here’s a copy of the agreement, which Newsom signed in New York alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.” (h/t Politico)

— many of whom live in the Los Angeles area — who saw news of Gov. signing a California-Armenia trade pact get just a little overshadowed by other news yesterday. Here’s a copy of the agreement, which Newsom signed in New York alongside Armenian Prime Minister State Senator Brian Jones is announcing for Congress AGAINST Duncan Hunter. s. That means it will be a Jones vs. Hunter vs. DeMaio vs. Issa in the race for the GOPers. This is big news! See here: https://www.kusi.com/california-state-senator-brian-jones-to-announce-run-for-congress-in-the-50th-district/

The you have this: “8:30am tomorrow, Thursday, September 26th, Congressman Darrell Issa will host a press conference in El Cajon at Centennial Plaza in front of the Magnolia Theatre located at 210 E Main St, El Cajon, CA 92020.



Confirmed participants also include: Dianne Jacob, San Diego County Supervisor, Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon, Sam Abed, fmr. Mayor of Escondido, Matt Rahn, Temecula City Councilman and Larry Wilske, Retired Navy Seal.”

This race could be a barn burner!!!

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 WILL BE A BIG DAY FOR CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS. Under the law, the Secretary of State has to issue a voter registration report 154 days before the Primary. It looks like Sunday, Sept. 28 is the 154 day mark. This will be watched to see if we have stabilized, gained or lost registration since the last report—February of 2019. It will show the efforts of the Republican Party in the last six months.

Interesting race being set in SD 27—Simi, Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Houman Salem, a local businessman in the “exotic fashion industry (see his bio). I am told Salem is a solid conservative and has been fighting for small business in Sacramento.. (bio: http://argylecompany.com/index.php/houman-salem/)

